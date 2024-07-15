How to play College Football 25 EA Play free trial

The wait is finally over, college football fans. It’s time to take the field and school your rivals in College Football 25.

It’s been over 10 years since the last NCAA football game, but college ball is back. The new title launches in full on July 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but you can get it in early access or even try out a 10-hour trial beforehand if you’re not convinced yet.

Here’s how to play the College Football 25 free trial demo.

How to play CFB 25 free trial

The College Football 25 free trial is available as part of an EA Play subscription. It costs $5.99 to subscribe to the service for one month, and it can be canceled after the 10-hour trial is finished.

So, while the trial is called “free,” it’s only free if you have the subscription active, similar to how PlayStation Plus games are “free” only if you’re subscribed. In short, you can try out College Football 25 for about $6 to decide if you want to buy the full game.

How to get EA Play on PS5

Open up the PlayStation Store.

Scroll right to the “Subscriptions” tab.

Scroll down to EA Play and select “Learn More.”

Select the subscription length you want.

Enter your password or payment information.

Once available, the College Football 25 free trial can be found on the PlayStation Store. Just search for the game, and next to the purchase button you will see a “Game Trial” button. Click it to begin downloading.

How to get EA Play on Xbox

EA Play is included with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, so if you’re subscribed, you’ll be able to access the trial and EA Play without any additional purchases.

If you’re not subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate, here’s how to get EA Play:

Open the Microsoft Store.

Scroll left to the main menu and hover over “Home.”

Scroll right and select “Subscriptions.”

Find EA Play on the available subscriptions.

Select which subscription you’d like.

Enter your password or payment information.

Download College Football 25 when it becomes available.

It’s expected that the free trial will be available around or after 3pm CT on July 15. If you check the EA Play page before this time, you won’t find the game available quite yet.

