A good offense is always important in College Football 25, but a good defense is even more important—especially when you’re positioning yourself for a quick interception.

Recommended Videos

The art of the interception is one of the most important skills for a defensive back since you must track the movements of the opposing team’s receivers and the movements of the opposing quarterback so that you can snatch a pass to regain possession for your own team.

Interceptions do, however, require incredible timing and play recognition to pull off, so you’ll need to practice your athletic skill while studying up on plays. Here is how to intercept a pass in College Football 25.

How to intercept passes in College Football 25

Time for a pick six. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To intercept a pass in College Football 25, you must take control of a defensive back who is close to an opposing receiver who is about to catch a pass from their quarterback. As the ball quickly approaches, you must press the Triangle button on PlayStation 5 or the Y button on Xbox Series X|S to go for an interception.

You are not guaranteed to intercept the ball every time you try, especially if your player’s ratings are not that high or if you failed to time your button press properly. You might want to adjust your settings so that they are a bit more realistic if you find that your intercept attempts aren’t going so well. If so, there is a good chance that the ball will either bounce off your hands or you’ll simply miss and allow a catch for the opposing receiver.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy