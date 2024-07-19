How to set realistic sliders in College Football 25

College Football 25 offers an authentic experience, but those wanting a more realistic approach can mix things up with settings and sliders. We’ve identified the best options to choose.
In annual sports games like Madden, custom settings and sliders often emerge from the community to provide more of a challenge for players. College Football 25 is no different. Below, you can see all of the custom settings and sliders to give you the most realistic experience.
Best realistic sliders in College Football 25
The following sliders were created by Armor & Sword and shared in the Operation Sports forum. They provide everything you need to revamp your gameplay, and there are even realigned custom conferences if you want to take things further.
Game options
Coin Toss 1st Choice – Kick
Coin Toss 2nd Choice – Against Wind
Kicking – Tap and Tap
Passing Type – Revamped
Passing Slowdown – None
Pass Lead Increase – Medium
Reticle Speed – One
Reticle Visibility – Hidden
Meter Visibility – Hidden
Gameplay Helpers
Auto Flip Defensive Play Call – Off
Defensive Ball Hawk – On
Defensive Heat Seeker – Off
Defensive Heat Seeker Window Size – N/A
Defensive Switch Assist – On
Controlled Player Art – Off
Visual Feedback
Dynamic Play Call – Off
Play Call Button Layout – Square, Cross, Triangle (Playstation)/X, A, Y (Xbox)
Previous Play Information – On
On Field
On Field Visual Feedback – Off
On Field Trainer – Off
Defensive Pass Coverage Visual Assist – Off
Receiver Visual Assist – Off
Drive Goals Feedback – Off
Dynasty Bottom Line Ticker – Scores Only
Coaching Tips – Off
Pre-snap Menu – On
Player Names – Pre-Snap Only
Cameras
Camera Toggle – On
Passing Cam – On
Offensive Camera Settings – Standard, Zoom, All 22
Defensive Camera Settings – Defensive, Broadcast
Volume Control
Audio Mix – Broadcast
Dynasty Settings
Skill Level – All American
Coach Firing – On
Coach XP Speed Setting – Slowest
Player Edit Permission – Any Player
Injury – On
Wear and Tear – On
Clock Management
Quarter Length – 13 Minutes
Accelerated Clock – On
Minimum Play Clock Time – 20
User Team Help
Season Experience – Full Control
League Advancement – Manual
Team Settings
Auto Recruiting – Off
User Coach Auto Progression – Off
Gameplay Sliders
QB Accuracy – 40
Pass Blocking – 65
WR Catching – 50
Run Blocking – 45
Fumbles – 48
Pass Defense Reaction Time – 50
Interceptions – 15
Pass Coverage – 50
Tackling – 49
CPU Skill
QB Accuracy – 40
Pass Blocking – 65
WR Catching – 50
Run Blocking – 75
Fumbles – 48
Pass Defense Reaction Time – 45
Interceptions – 10
Pass Coverage – 45
Tackling – 49
Special Teams
FG Power – 50
FC Accuracy – 32
Punt Power – 50
Punt Accuracy – 45
Kickoff Power – 45
Game Options
Injuries – 50
Fatigue – 59
Min Player Speed Threshold – 75
Penalties
Offside – 80
False Start – 80
Holding – 58
Face Mask – 80
Defensive Pass Interference – 95
Illegal Block In The Back – 75
Roughing Passer – 50
All Other Penalties – On
