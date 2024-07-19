How to set realistic sliders in College Football 25

College Football 25 offers an authentic experience, but those wanting a more realistic approach can mix things up with settings and sliders. We’ve identified the best options to choose.

In annual sports games like Madden, custom settings and sliders often emerge from the community to provide more of a challenge for players. College Football 25 is no different. Below, you can see all of the custom settings and sliders to give you the most realistic experience.

Best realistic sliders in College Football 25

The following sliders were created by Armor & Sword and shared in the Operation Sports forum. They provide everything you need to revamp your gameplay, and there are even realigned custom conferences if you want to take things further.

Game options

Coin Toss 1st Choice – Kick

Coin Toss 2nd Choice – Against Wind

Kicking – Tap and Tap

Passing Type – Revamped

Passing Slowdown – None

Pass Lead Increase – Medium

Reticle Speed – One

Reticle Visibility – Hidden

Meter Visibility – Hidden

Gameplay Helpers

Auto Flip Defensive Play Call – Off

Defensive Ball Hawk – On

Defensive Heat Seeker – Off

Defensive Heat Seeker Window Size – N/A

Defensive Switch Assist – On

Controlled Player Art – Off

Visual Feedback

Dynamic Play Call – Off

Play Call Button Layout – Square, Cross, Triangle (Playstation)/X, A, Y (Xbox)

Previous Play Information – On

On Field

On Field Visual Feedback – Off

On Field Trainer – Off

Defensive Pass Coverage Visual Assist – Off

Receiver Visual Assist – Off

Drive Goals Feedback – Off

Dynasty Bottom Line Ticker – Scores Only

Coaching Tips – Off

Pre-snap Menu – On

Player Names – Pre-Snap Only

Cameras

Camera Toggle – On

Passing Cam – On

Offensive Camera Settings – Standard, Zoom, All 22

Defensive Camera Settings – Defensive, Broadcast

Volume Control

Audio Mix – Broadcast

Dynasty Settings

Skill Level – All American

Coach Firing – On

Coach XP Speed Setting – Slowest

Player Edit Permission – Any Player

Injury – On

Wear and Tear – On

Clock Management

Quarter Length – 13 Minutes

Accelerated Clock – On

Minimum Play Clock Time – 20

User Team Help

Season Experience – Full Control

League Advancement – Manual

Team Settings

Auto Recruiting – Off

User Coach Auto Progression – Off

Gameplay Sliders

QB Accuracy – 40

Pass Blocking – 65

WR Catching – 50

Run Blocking – 45

Fumbles – 48

Pass Defense Reaction Time – 50

Interceptions – 15

Pass Coverage – 50

Tackling – 49

CPU Skill

QB Accuracy – 40

Pass Blocking – 65

WR Catching – 50

Run Blocking – 75

Fumbles – 48

Pass Defense Reaction Time – 45

Interceptions – 10

Pass Coverage – 45

Tackling – 49

Special Teams

FG Power – 50

FC Accuracy – 32

Punt Power – 50

Punt Accuracy – 45

Kickoff Power – 45

Game Options

Injuries – 50

Fatigue – 59

Min Player Speed Threshold – 75

Penalties

Offside – 80

False Start – 80

Holding – 58

Face Mask – 80

Defensive Pass Interference – 95

Illegal Block In The Back – 75

Roughing Passer – 50

All Other Penalties – On

