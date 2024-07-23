How to improve Playing Style rating in College Football 25 Dynasty

College Football 25 Dynasty players have plenty to focus on during their careers, including balancing the Playing Style rating to reduce the risk of transfers—and we’ve got some tips on how to adjust.
Although recruiting is one of the most valuable skills in College Football 25, keeping the core of your team intact for as long as possible is also vital, and failing to meet a player’s preferred Playing Style increases the risk of transfers and will also impact your recruitment strategy.
If you’ve got players at risk of transfer and you want to fix it, we can tell you how to boost your Playing Style rating in College Football 25.
How to improve Playing Style rating in CFB 25
Your Playing Style rating in College Football 25 is based on your in-game stats and varies for each player archetype, so you may need to prioritize improvements in specific areas to prevent a star player from leaving.
For example, Rushing Yards Per Game needs to be improved for a running back to stay, while Passing Yards are required for quarterbacks—and there are plenty of other stats that affect your Playing Style rating too.
If you’re struggling to improve your rating, increase the length of quarters in games to give yourself more opportunities to make plays and improve your stats, especially if you’re playing with very short quarters.
As mentioned before, each player archetype is tied to different requirements for Playing Style. To make things easier, we’ve compiled this information in the table below showing all the specific stats you may need to improve and the positions they impact.
|Stat
|Positions
|Archetypes
|Passing Yards Per Game
|Quarterback
Half Back
Wide Receiver
|QB – Field General
QB – Improviser
QB- Scrambler
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|Half Back
Full Back
Tight End
Center
Offensive Tackle
Guard
|HB – Power Back
HB – Elusive Back
FB – Blocking
FB – Utility
TE – Blocking
C – Power
C – Agile
OT – Power
OT – Agile
G – Power
G – Agile
|Receiving Yards Per Game
|Half Back
Wide Receiver
|HB – Receiving Back
WR – Deep Threat
WR – Route Runner
WR – Physical
TE – Vertical Threat
TE – Possession
|Sacks Allowed
|Center
Offensive Tackle
Guard
|C – Pass Protector
OT – Pass Protector
G – Pass Protector
|Sacks
|Defensive End
Defensive Tackle
Outside Linebacker
|DE – Speed Rusher
DE – Power Rusher
DT – Speed Rusher
DT – Power Rusher
OLB – Power Rusher
|Tackles For Loss
|Defensive End
Defensive Tackle
Outside Linebacker
Middle Linebacker
Safety
|DE – Run Stopper
DT – Run Stopper
OLB – Run Stopper
MLB – Field General
MLB – Run Stopper
S – Run Support
|Interceptions
|Outside Linebacker
Middle Linebacker
Cornerback
Safety
|OLB – Pass Coverage
MLB – Pass Coverage
CB – Man To Man
CB – Slot
CB – Zone
S – Zone
S – Hybrid
|Field Goals Made
|Kicker
Punter
|KP – Accurate
|Field Goals Longest
|Kicker
Punter
|KP – Power
Published: Jul 23, 2024 04:31 am