How to improve Playing Style rating in College Football 25 Dynasty

College Football 25 Dynasty players have plenty to focus on during their careers, including balancing the Playing Style rating to reduce the risk of transfers—and we’ve got some tips on how to adjust.

Although recruiting is one of the most valuable skills in College Football 25, keeping the core of your team intact for as long as possible is also vital, and failing to meet a player’s preferred Playing Style increases the risk of transfers and will also impact your recruitment strategy.

If you’ve got players at risk of transfer and you want to fix it, we can tell you how to boost your Playing Style rating in College Football 25.

How to improve Playing Style rating in CFB 25

Improve those stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your Playing Style rating in College Football 25 is based on your in-game stats and varies for each player archetype, so you may need to prioritize improvements in specific areas to prevent a star player from leaving.

For example, Rushing Yards Per Game needs to be improved for a running back to stay, while Passing Yards are required for quarterbacks—and there are plenty of other stats that affect your Playing Style rating too.

If you’re struggling to improve your rating, increase the length of quarters in games to give yourself more opportunities to make plays and improve your stats, especially if you’re playing with very short quarters.

As mentioned before, each player archetype is tied to different requirements for Playing Style. To make things easier, we’ve compiled this information in the table below showing all the specific stats you may need to improve and the positions they impact.

Stat Positions Archetypes Passing Yards Per Game Quarterback

Half Back

Wide Receiver QB – Field General

QB – Improviser

QB- Scrambler Rushing Yards Per Game Half Back

Full Back

Tight End

Center

Offensive Tackle

Guard HB – Power Back

HB – Elusive Back

FB – Blocking

FB – Utility

TE – Blocking

C – Power

C – Agile

OT – Power

OT – Agile

G – Power

G – Agile Receiving Yards Per Game Half Back

Wide Receiver HB – Receiving Back

WR – Deep Threat

WR – Route Runner

WR – Physical

TE – Vertical Threat

TE – Possession Sacks Allowed Center

Offensive Tackle

Guard C – Pass Protector

OT – Pass Protector

G – Pass Protector Sacks Defensive End

Defensive Tackle

Outside Linebacker DE – Speed Rusher

DE – Power Rusher

DT – Speed Rusher

DT – Power Rusher

OLB – Power Rusher Tackles For Loss Defensive End

Defensive Tackle

Outside Linebacker

Middle Linebacker

Safety DE – Run Stopper

DT – Run Stopper

OLB – Run Stopper

MLB – Field General

MLB – Run Stopper

S – Run Support Interceptions Outside Linebacker

Middle Linebacker

Cornerback

Safety OLB – Pass Coverage

MLB – Pass Coverage

CB – Man To Man

CB – Slot

CB – Zone

S – Zone

S – Hybrid Field Goals Made Kicker

Punter KP – Accurate

Field Goals Longest Kicker

Punter KP – Power

