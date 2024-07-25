How to get more recruiting hours in College Football 25

Recruitment is a vital component of success in College Football 25. Managing your recruiting hours is pivotal, but can you increase the number of hours available? We’ve got the answers.

Learning how to recruit is the most important thing in College Football 25, and we have plenty of tips to help you get to grips with the mechanic, but maximizing the time available to you is the most valuable approach.

Of course, having more time to begin with certainly helps, so we’ll explain whether extra hours are available in Dynasty.

How to get more recruiting hours in CFB 25

Spend wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is no way to earn additional recruiting hours in College Football 25—but there are ways to maximize the effectiveness of the time you put into recruiting in Dynasty mode.

As a starting base, higher calibre schools have more recruiting hours available, so consider job offers or your starting school based on that, then focus on getting the most out of the hours you put into recruiting.

If you want to focus on recruiting, a priority should be to unlock the Always Be Crootin’ coach ability from the Recruiter screen in your coach abilities management. There are different versions for various positions but each provide the same boost of being able to use more recruiting hours per week on a player in that position.

As you progress further, unlock the Lasting Impression coach ability from the Elite Recruiter section, which boosts interest gains for every 10 hours spent on a player. To unlock these abilities, you need to sign two top five recruiting classes.

Other coach abilities to focus on are Last Dance under the Strategist tab, which provides bonus interest to a player based on every visit they have made before coming to your school, Reach Your Potential under the Talent Developer tab, which boosts interest for recruits when a player in the same position already in your team hits a skill cap.

Unlocking the various coach ability trees will take time, however. So, before that, make sure you manage your time effectively and remove any players from your Recruiting Board who are no longer of interest.

Another great tip to maximize recruiting hours is to focus on the players each week who are approaching a milestone like selecting their top-three schools to ensure you make the cut. If you’re comfortably in the top three, you can use your recruiting hours elsewhere—just be wary that this doesn’t open the door for a rival to swoop in.

