College Football 25 Homecoming Pack: Price, content, and where to buy

College Football 25 is a special release for many reasons, and to celebrate this historic launch, EA is offering the fairly substantial Homecoming Pack for football-hungry fans.

Recommended Videos

After over a decade in the shadows, College Football 25 brings back the younger sibling of the mammoth EA Madden franchise. Years away in the wilderness made the heart grow fonder, so there’s no better way to mark the series’ return than with the Homecoming Pack.

Be warned, though—it’s exclusive. And here’s a second warning—it’s not cheap, but if you’re a big fan, it might be worth the money.

How to get College Football 25 Homecoming Pack

Well, hello there. Image via Gamestop

GameStop is the only place you can get the College Football 25 Homecoming Pack, as it’s a store-specific edition exclusive to the retailer.

To reiterate, you can’t buy it through Amazon, Best Buy, or anywhere else—only GameStop. If you’re reluctant to commit to the Homecoming Pack early, you can always risk it later on through second-hand means (eBay springs to mind) and hope you can get it cheaper.

How much does College Football 25 Homecoming Pack cost?

The EA College Football 25 Homecoming Pack costs $149.99, so make sure you’ve got plenty in the bank if you want to purchase it.

What’s included in College Football 25 Homecoming Pack edition?

The College Football 25 Homecoming Pack comes with a copy of the game, a Jersey, a replica locker, and a football.

Here’s a complete list of every item included in the special edition:

A base copy of College Football 25.

Branded Locker Replica.

Branded Official Football.

Replica Athletic Jersey.

The EA College Football 25 logo is front and center of any item considered “branded,” and the jersey also receives the same treatment. It’s the perfect way to commemorate the return of college football in video game format, and it’s up to you if you think it’s worth the price tag.

Whether you opt for the Homecoming Pack or one of the more regular editions, check out how to do an RPO, what the red diamond is, and who the fastest QB is.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy