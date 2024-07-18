Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The TCU Hornfrogs entering the field in College Football 25.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
College Football

College Football 25 Homecoming Pack: Price, content, and where to buy

A homecoming in more ways than one.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 07:03 am

College Football 25 is a special release for many reasons, and to celebrate this historic launch, EA is offering the fairly substantial Homecoming Pack for football-hungry fans.

Recommended Videos

After over a decade in the shadows, College Football 25 brings back the younger sibling of the mammoth EA Madden franchise. Years away in the wilderness made the heart grow fonder, so there’s no better way to mark the series’ return than with the Homecoming Pack.

Be warned, though—it’s exclusive. And here’s a second warning—it’s not cheap, but if you’re a big fan, it might be worth the money.

How to get College Football 25 Homecoming Pack

college football 25 homecoming edition
Well, hello there. Image via Gamestop

GameStop is the only place you can get the College Football 25 Homecoming Pack, as it’s a store-specific edition exclusive to the retailer.

To reiterate, you can’t buy it through Amazon, Best Buy, or anywhere else—only GameStop. If you’re reluctant to commit to the Homecoming Pack early, you can always risk it later on through second-hand means (eBay springs to mind) and hope you can get it cheaper.

How much does College Football 25 Homecoming Pack cost?

The EA College Football 25 Homecoming Pack costs $149.99, so make sure you’ve got plenty in the bank if you want to purchase it.

What’s included in College Football 25 Homecoming Pack edition?

The College Football 25 Homecoming Pack comes with a copy of the game, a Jersey, a replica locker, and a football.

Here’s a complete list of every item included in the special edition:

  • A base copy of College Football 25.
  • Branded Locker Replica.
  • Branded Official Football.
  • Replica Athletic Jersey.

The EA College Football 25 logo is front and center of any item considered “branded,” and the jersey also receives the same treatment. It’s the perfect way to commemorate the return of college football in video game format, and it’s up to you if you think it’s worth the price tag.

Whether you opt for the Homecoming Pack or one of the more regular editions, check out how to do an RPO, what the red diamond is, and who the fastest QB is.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.