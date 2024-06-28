10 best defenses in College Football 25, ranked

The saying goes that an offense wins games and a defense wins championships, so having the best offense in College Football 25 is vital—and we’ve got a list of the top 10.
College Football 25 sees EA Sports revive the popular franchise for a new generation, bringing over 100 licensed teams and thousands of licensed players in your control as you build your dynasty.
Best defenses in College Football 25
EA Sports studied hard to compile the list of the best defenses in College Football 25, using data from the thousands of players in the NCAA and studying game film in detail, ultimately leading to the reveal in the Rankings Week showcase.
You can see a full list of the best offenses in College Football 25, but remember, rankings could change in future updates—and don’t forget to check out the best-ranked offenses, too.
|Ranking
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|One
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|96
|Two
|Georgia
|SEC
|94
|Three
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|90
|Four
|Alabama
|SEC
|90
|Five
|Clemson
|ACC
|90
|Six
|Notre Dame
|FBS Independents
|90
|Seven
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|90
|Eight
|Texas
|Big 12
|89
|Nine
|Penn State
|Big Ten
|88
|10
|Utah
|Pac-12
|88