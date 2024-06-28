10 best defenses in College Football 25, ranked

The saying goes that an offense wins games and a defense wins championships, so having the best offense in College Football 25 is vital—and we’ve got a list of the top 10.

College Football 25 sees EA Sports revive the popular franchise for a new generation, bringing over 100 licensed teams and thousands of licensed players in your control as you build your dynasty.

Best defenses in College Football 25

Break it down. Image via EA Sports

EA Sports studied hard to compile the list of the best defenses in College Football 25, using data from the thousands of players in the NCAA and studying game film in detail, ultimately leading to the reveal in the Rankings Week showcase.

Ranking Team Conference Overall One Ohio State Big Ten 96 Two Georgia SEC 94 Three Oregon Pac-12 90 Four Alabama SEC 90 Five Clemson ACC 90 Six Notre Dame FBS Independents 90 Seven Michigan Big Ten 90 Eight Texas Big 12 89 Nine Penn State Big Ten 88 10 Utah Pac-12 88

