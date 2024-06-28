Image Credit: Bethesda
Travis Hunter making an interception in College Football 25.
Image via EA Sports
10 best defenses in College Football 25, ranked

D-FENCE!
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jun 28, 2024 08:38 am

The saying goes that an offense wins games and a defense wins championships, so having the best offense in College Football 25 is vital—and we’ve got a list of the top 10.

College Football 25 sees EA Sports revive the popular franchise for a new generation, bringing over 100 licensed teams and thousands of licensed players in your control as you build your dynasty.

If you want to start strong or to keep an eye on your schedule for where your offense may struggle, check out our guide on the 10 best defenses in College Football 25.

Best defenses in College Football 25

A graphic showing the best defenses in College Football 25.
Break it down. Image via EA Sports

EA Sports studied hard to compile the list of the best defenses in College Football 25, using data from the thousands of players in the NCAA and studying game film in detail, ultimately leading to the reveal in the Rankings Week showcase.

You can see a full list of the best offenses in College Football 25, but remember, rankings could change in future updates—and don’t forget to check out the best-ranked offenses, too.

RankingTeamConferenceOverall
OneOhio StateBig Ten96
TwoGeorgiaSEC94
ThreeOregonPac-1290
FourAlabamaSEC90
FiveClemsonACC90
SixNotre DameFBS Independents90
SevenMichiganBig Ten90
EightTexasBig 1289
NinePenn StateBig Ten88
10UtahPac-1288
