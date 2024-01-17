Tower Defense Rise codes (January 2024)

Tower Defense Rise brings Roblox strategy games to a whole new level. Create the perfect balance between melee and ranged Units to build an army strong enough to stop the enemy forces. The limited Hero Banners kept me coming back, as I was eager to collect them all.

Redeeming Tower Defense Rise codes will help you power through levels because you can claim a lot of EXP scrolls. Free Gems are another perk because having additional funds for new Banners and upgrades never hurts. And, if you want to claim even more free rewards in a similar title, visit our Tower Defense X codes list!

All Tower Defense Rise codes list

Tower Defense Rise codes (Working)

IZMEPUG —Redeem for 500 Gems, 5,000 Credits, and 3 EXP IV

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 5,000 Credits, and 3 EXP IV WAVESKIP —Redeem for 600 Gems

—Redeem for 600 Gems SilverPond —Redeem for 1,500 Gems, 10,000 Credits, and 5 EXP IV

—Redeem for 1,500 Gems, 10,000 Credits, and 5 EXP IV 1MVISITS —Redeem for 1,500 Gems

—Redeem for 1,500 Gems 1500LIKE —Redeem for 1,500 Gems

—Redeem for 1,500 Gems HARDMODE —Redeem for 600 Gems

—Redeem for 600 Gems PLAY_BETA—Redeem for 1,500 Gem and x10 EXP IV

Tower Defense Rise codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Tower Defense Rise

If you’re not sure how to redeem Tower Defense Rise codes, follow the steps below:

Follow these instructions to claim your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Tower Defense Rise in Roblox. Click the three dots button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Press the banner button on the left side of the screen. Enter a valid code into the [Code Here] text box. Press Confirm to claim your rewards.

How can you get more Tower Defense Rise codes?

You can browse the official FROM Sword Discord server to search for the Tower Defense Rise codes. Since digging through hundreds of messages gets exhausting fast, we recommend bookmarking this article instead to save time. Check back occasionally to stay in the loop with all the upcoming codes we’ll add.

Why are my Tower Defense Rise codes not working?

If you’re having issues while redeeming a Tower Defense Rise code, you will know where the problem lies based on the error message you get. The Code has expired pop-up means that the developers took it down without prior notice. If you get this message for a code from our Working list, let us know so we can update it accordingly.

In case you encounter the Code not found error, double-check your spelling. Copying and pasting a code into the game instead of entering it manually will help you avoid all potential typo-related issues.

Other ways to get free rewards in Tower Defense Rise

Aside from redeeming Tower Defense Rise codes, there are different free rewards you can claim to make your experience more fun. You can pick up a free daily chest by going to the Store. It contains valuable items such as credits and experience. Click on the banner icon to access your daily quests and pick up additional prizes for beating levels.

What is Tower Defense Rise?

Tower Defense Rise is an anime-themed Roblox strategy experience that features characters from many popular franchises, such as Naruto and Jujutsu Kaisen. It adds a twist to the formula by requiring you to combine various types of Banners, such as Melee and Ranged Units. Special Hero Units are a powerful asset, but you can only place one per map, so think wisely!

