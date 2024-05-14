Toilet Defense X codes (May 2024)

Updated May 14, 2024: Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Keeping your bathroom clean was never this fun. Roblox games can make even the wackiest premises work, one of the best examples being Toilet Defense X. In this title, you aim to stop the marching hordes of toilets, which is surprisingly easier said than done.

To buy the most powerful units, you’ll need to earn enough Coins. Avoid the tedious grind by redeeming Toilet Defense X codes. This way, no one will be able to stop you—not even the menacing bosses. If you want to get more free rewards in a similar game, check out our list of Toilet Verse Tower Defense codes.

All Toilet Defense X codes list

Toilet Defense X codes (Working)

PATCH —Redeem for 400 Coins and 50 Gems

—Redeem for 400 Coins and 50 Gems THANKS—Redeem for 900 Coins

Toilet Defense X codes (Expired) show more FIX show less

How to redeem codes in Toilet Defense X

Redeeming Toilet Defense X codes is simple if you follow the steps below:

Follow the arrows to redeem the codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Toilet Defense X on Roblox. Click the Rewards button on the left side of the screen. Select the Codes tab. Copy and paste a code into the Enter Code text box. Click Verify to claim your rewards.

How to get more Toilet Defense X codes

The developer releases the new Toilet Defense X codes in the official Toilet Defense X Discord server. However, keep in mind that the codes are scattered all across this community, making them hard to locate. If you’re looking for a faster way of obtaining all the rewards, consider bookmarking this page and visiting occasionally to see what’s new.

Why are my Toilet Defense X codes not working?

If you get a You entered an invalid code pop-up message when you try to redeem Toilet Defense X codes, you should double-check your spelling for potential typos. If a This code is expired error pops up, your code was taken down by the developer without any notice. Let us know, and we’ll move it into the proper category.

Other ways to get free rewards in Toilet Defense X

After redeeming all Toilet Defense X codes, you can get more free goodies, such as daily and playtime rewards, if you click the Rewards button. For more easy free Coins, relax in the AFK zone or invite friends to get a Coin Boost.

What is Toilet Defense X?

Toilet Defense X is a Roblox strategy game inspired by the web series Skibidi Toilet. Summon the Speakermen units to build an army strong enough to defend your base from the waves of evil toilets. Beat all the stages, earn rewards, and open crates to improve your collection.

If you enjoyed this game, check out our article with Skibidi Tower Defense codes to get free rewards for a similar experience. Explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section to discover how to obtain freebies in other popular experiences.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more