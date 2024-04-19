Titan Wars Tower Defense codes (April 2024)

Updated April 19, 2024: Added new codes!

Fighting vile toilets in Roblox games based on Skibidi Toilet is always a fun adventure. However, to keep your base safe from these nasty enemies in Titan Wars: Tower Defense, you need to get the best units, and for that, you need Gems.

You’ll earn Gems by clearing waves anyway, but if you’re looking for a more efficient solution, you should redeem Titan Wars: Tower Defense codes. The codes listed below will give you a ton of free Gems, but they won’t stay redeemable forever, so act quickly. You can find freebies for another Skibidi-Toilet-inspired game by reading our article with Toilet Tower Defense codes.

All Titan Wars: Tower Defense codes list

Working Titan Wars: Tower Defense codes

x3cc —Redeem for 300 Gems

clock —Redeem for 500 Gems

twt —Redeem for 300 Gems

titan —Redeem for 150 Gems

titans —Redeem for 200 Gems

wars—Redeem for 200 Gems

Expired Titan Wars: Tower Defense codes

There are currently no expired Titan Wars: Tower Defense codes.

How to redeem codes in Titan Wars: Tower Defense

To redeem Titan Wars: Tower Defense codes easily, follow our instructions below:

Click this button to get your reward. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Titan Wars: Tower Defense on Roblox. Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen. Scroll down until you see the Code Redeem section. Enter your code into the Input Code text box. Click Redeem to obtain freebies.

How to get more Titan Wars: Tower Defense codes

You can join the X3CC Roblox group to look for Titan Wars: Tower Defense codes, but this can be a time-consuming option because you’ll have to scroll through many unrelated comments. A much more convenient solution is saving this article. We make sure the Working list includes all the latest codes, so come back every so often to claim the newest freebies.

Why are my Titan Wars: Tower Defense codes not working?

If you mistype Titan Wars: Tower Defense codes, the game won’t accept them. Because of this, we always recommend copying and pasting the codes rather than inputting them manually. Should you still have issues after this, the code you’re trying to redeem is probably no longer valid. Let us know if you notice this, and we will investigate the issue.

Other ways to get free rewards in Titan Wars: Tower Defense

There are other ways to get free rewards once you redeem all the Titan Wars: Tower Defense codes. You can obtain Gems, Kills, and Units by claiming Daily rewards, completing quests, and standing on top of the AFK platform.

What is Titan Wars: Tower Defense?

Titan Wars: Tower Defense is a tower defense RPG title inspired by the well-loved Skibidi Toilet YouTube series. Your enemies are evil toilets, and you need to summon various funny-looking units (e.g., Speakers, Cameras, Drills, etc.) and strategically place them all over the map so your base stays intact. Clearing waves will bring you Gems, and you can use this currency to summon better units.

If you’re a fan of the Skibidi Toilet series, get codes for a similar game by reading our Skibidi Tower Defense codes article. And if you’d like to get freebies for other titles, check out the rest of our Roblox Codes section.

