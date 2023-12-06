Sakura Stand codes (December 2023)

Sakura Stand (also known as Sukuna Stand) is the perfect game for all JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans. If you are like me and love this popular anime and manga series, you will enjoy following the storyline, completing quests, defeating enemies, and gathering Stands in this fantastic universe.

Use these Sakura Stand codes as soon as possible to get Boosts, Cash, and plenty of Tokens! They helped me get the best Stands and work toward becoming the strongest warrior. If you want to try other JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure-inspired Roblox games, take a peek at our World of Stands codes article, as we have plenty of freebies just waiting for you to grab them!

All Sakura Stand codes List (Sukuna Stand)

Sakura Stand codes (Working)

sorryguys —Redeem for 900 Tokens (New)

—Redeem for 900 Tokens HeIsGONE —Redeem for 1 Token (New)

—Redeem for 1 Token AuddyCOOKED —Redeem for 895 Tokens (New)

—Redeem for 895 Tokens WHISPERTEAM—Redeem for 1k Tokens (New)

Sakura Stand codes (Expired)

WhatTheHellMan —Redeem for Cash

—Redeem for Cash ShadowGarden —Redeem for 200 Tokens

—Redeem for 200 Tokens Sorcerer —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts CodeBugFix —Redeem for 2x EXP for 15 minutes

—Redeem for 2x EXP for 15 minutes Cid —Redeem for 200 Tokens

—Redeem for 200 Tokens Origin —Redeem for 80 Tokens

—Redeem for 80 Tokens Cursed —Redeem for 80 Tokens

—Redeem for 80 Tokens SukunaFingerIncident —Redeem for 2x EXP for 15 minutes

—Redeem for 2x EXP for 15 minutes Shinra —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts VesselOfLife —Redeem for 10k Cash

—Redeem for 10k Cash ThanksForPlaying —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts CursedSpiritManipulation —Redeem for 15 minutes of x2EXP

—Redeem for 15 minutes of x2EXP Halloween2023 —Redeem for 200 Tokens

—Redeem for 200 Tokens LateShutdown —Redeem for 10k Cash

—Redeem for 10k Cash SlowShutdownSorry —Redeem for 200 Tokens

—Redeem for 200 Tokens Dying —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts 100M —Redeem for 50k Cash and 800 Tokens

—Redeem for 50k Cash and 800 Tokens Yowaimo —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts EminenceInSakura —Redeem for 200 Tokens

—Redeem for 200 Tokens HolyGrailWar —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts 20KActiveIsCrazy! —Redeem for 20k Cash and 400 Tokens

—Redeem for 20k Cash and 400 Tokens ThisAintBalanced —Redeem for 10k Cash

—Redeem for 10k Cash PureLove —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts Fate —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts Rizzuku—Redeem for Boosts

How to redeem codes in Sakura Stand

It’s easy to redeem codes for free rewards in Sukuna Stand. Follow the instructions below.

Click this button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Sukuna Stand on Roblox. Press the letter M on your keyboard. Pick Settings. Type the code into the Enter Code here text box. Tap Enter to claim your free prize!

How can you get more Sakura Stand codes?

The best way to get fresh Sakura Stand codes is to bookmark this page and return occasionally. We are searching for new Roblox codes daily and will update this article as soon as we find some. If you decide to look for new codes on your own, join the official Sakura Stand Community Discord channel and Sakura Pro Max Roblox group to stay in touch with the community and get all the latest news and updates.

Why are my Sakura Stand codes not working?

An accidental error is the most frequent issue with Sakura Stand codes. By copying and pasting every code directly from this page, you can prevent typos and misspellings of letters. If you try a code and it still doesn’t work, or if it claims it has expired, it has probably been removed. Let us know if this is the case so we can remove the expired code from our active codes list.

How to get other rewards in Sakura Stand?

Join the official Sakura Stand Community Discord channel and keep an eye on the #giveaways channel if you’ve already claimed all the Sakura Stand codes and want more freebies. The game developers regularly host giveaways, which are fantastic opportunities to score free stuff.

What is Sakura Stand (Sukuna Stand)?

Sakura Stand is a Roblox RPG experience where players fight against powerful enemies, collect Stands, and strategize their way to victory. The core of the story is based on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, although there are many more anime and manga series that the game is inspired by. From the mythical battles of Jujutsu Kaisen to the vast oceans of One Piece, Sakura Stand effectively blends elements to create a truly unique and exciting gaming adventure.

If you want more freebies in other Roblox experiences, check out our Game Codes section, where you can find plenty of free goodies for all your favorite Roblox games!