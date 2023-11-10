World of Stands codes (November 2023)

If you are a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fan, you will love World of Stands. This fantastic Roblox experience will take you on an amazing adventure in the world of your favorite anime. Use the Stand Arrow to manifest your fighting spirit and start this incredible journey.

With these World of Stands codes, you will get plenty of Arrows and Roka, which you can use to reroll your Stand. Maybe you will get lucky and obtain Star Platinum or Killer Queen, which are my favorite Stands in the game! If you like anime-inspired Roblox games, take a peek at our Anime Champions Simulator codes article to get plenty of freebies in that game as well.

All World of Stands codes list

World of Stands codes (Working)

CONTROLLER —Redeem for Arrows and Roka (Must be level 10+) (New)

—Redeem for Arrows and Roka SPOOKY —Redeem for Arrows and Roka (Must be level 10+)

—Redeem for Arrows and Roka 205K —Redeem for Arrows and Roka (Must be level 20+)

—Redeem for Arrows and Roka GEXP —Redeem for Arrows and Roka (Must be level 10+)

—Redeem for Arrows and Roka 195K —Redeem for Arrows and Roka (Must be level 20+)

—Redeem for Arrows and Roka 100M—Redeem for Arrows and Roka (Must be level 10+)

World of Stands codes (Expired)

HAVEPITY —Redeem for Arrows and Roka

—Redeem for Arrows and Roka THX4WAITING —Redeem for Legendary Arrow, Shiny Arrow, and 2 Roka

—Redeem for Legendary Arrow, Shiny Arrow, and 2 Roka TWIT20K —Redeem for 2 Shiny Arrows, 2 Legendary Arrows, 1 Locaca Fruit

—Redeem for 2 Shiny Arrows, 2 Legendary Arrows, 1 Locaca Fruit WOSRELEASE1 —Redeem for Shiny Arrow

—Redeem for Shiny Arrow TIKTOK30 —Redeem for 2 Shiny Arrows, 4 Stand Arrows, and 6 Roka

—Redeem for 2 Shiny Arrows, 4 Stand Arrows, and 6 Roka WOSSUMMER —Redeem for Arrows and Roka

—Redeem for Arrows and Roka SHINYENJOYER —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards REDEMPTION —Redeem for 2 Shiny Arrows, 2 Arrows, and 4 Roka

—Redeem for 2 Shiny Arrows, 2 Arrows, and 4 Roka PASSIONE —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards IMSPECIAL —Redeem for Arrows and Roka

—Redeem for Arrows and Roka 100KDISC —Redeem for Rewards

—Redeem for Rewards EASTER2023 —Redeem for rewards

—Redeem for rewards 190K —Redeem for Arrows and Roka

—Redeem for Arrows and Roka NIIICE —Redeem for 2 Roka

—Redeem for 2 Roka WOSLOVESYOU —Redeem for Stand Arrows, Locacacas, and a Super Shiny Arrow

—Redeem for Stand Arrows, Locacacas, and a Super Shiny Arrow SHINYPLS—Redeem for Rewards

How to redeem codes in World of Stands

Redeeming World of Stands codes is a quick and easy process:

Click here to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch World of Stands in Roblox. Click on the Menu button at the bottom-right corner of the screen. Choose Settings. Type the code into the Enter Code text box. Hit Redeem to claim your reward!

How can you get more World of Stands codes?

The best way to get fresh World of Stand codes is to press Ctrl+D and bookmark this page. We frequently update our guides and add new codes as soon as they are released, so be sure to come back here for more freebies. Alternatively, you can follow the developer on X (@SpicyWaterRBLX) or join the official World of Stands Discord channel for all the latest news and updates.

Why are my World of Stands codes not working?

There are a few reasons why your World of Stands codes might not work. The codes can be out of date. Developers usually publish codes related to significant occasions, such as game milestones or holidays. These codes are temporary and do not work forever. Redeem codes as soon as possible to ensure you never miss out on any freebies!

It’s also possible that the codes that don’t work contain typos or missing punctuation. They occasionally may also be case-sensitive. Copying codes from our list and pasting them into the game directly is the best method to guarantee you always avoid typing errors and secure your free rewards.

How to get other rewards in World of Stands

If you have already claimed all World of Stands codes, join the official Discord channel we linked above. Roblox developers usually organize giveaways on their Discords, and you may get the chance to win additional prizes. You can also go hunt for Chests that spawn around the map as they bring Tokens, Fruit, and more.

What is World of Stands?

World of Stands is a Roblox RPG game based on the popular anime series JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. You will start your journey with no Stand, and defeating mobs without it can be tricky, so try to complete initial quests as soon as possible to get your first arrow. Once you stab yourself with an arrow, you will receive a random Stand. This new companion will give you special abilities, and if you don’t like what you received, you will be able to reroll by using another arrow. Complete quests to level your character and upgrade your Stand Mastery to become stronger.

