REFINED codes (February 2024)

Regardless of whether you choose to be a Reaper or a Monster in REFINED, rolling the best Clan and Weapon can make your experience a lot better. Unfortunately, you can run out of spins pretty quickly, but that’s where codes come in handy.

Redeem REFINED codes listed below to obtain additional Clan, Weapon, and Marking Rerolls and enhance your gameplay. You will also get various Pills as well as cosmetic Rerolls that allow you to customize your character’s appearance. If you’d like to enjoy the Roblox experience that inspired the creator of REFINED, check out our Type Soul codes article to find out how to get freebies in that popular title.

All REFINED codes list

REFINED codes (Working)

update3wow —Redeem for a Soul Ticket

—Redeem for a Soul Ticket sorryforbeinglate —Redeem for a Weapon Reroll and an Eye Color Reroll

—Redeem for a Weapon Reroll and an Eye Color Reroll 300players —Redeem for a Weapon Reroll and an Eye Color Reroll

—Redeem for a Weapon Reroll and an Eye Color Reroll vowwipe —Redeem for a Clan Reroll and a Red Pill

—Redeem for a Clan Reroll and a Red Pill quez300playercode —Redeem for a Purple Pill

—Redeem for a Purple Pill whycodenowork —Redeem for a Weapon Reroll

—Redeem for a Weapon Reroll thxfor500 —Redeem for a Soul Ticket

—Redeem for a Soul Ticket 600iscrazy —Redeem for a Weapon Reroll

—Redeem for a Weapon Reroll cosmetics!! —Redeem for Marking Reroll

—Redeem for Marking Reroll quezquezquez —Redeem for a Red Pill and a Blue Pill

—Redeem for a Red Pill and a Blue Pill yearofthequez —Redeem for Clan Reroll and a Purple Pill

—Redeem for Clan Reroll and a Purple Pill sukamonaaa —Redeem for a Weapon Reroll

—Redeem for a Weapon Reroll iloveyouguys —Redeem for a Red Pill

—Redeem for a Red Pill whoisbbshlime—Redeem for a Face Reroll

How to redeem codes in REFINED

Follow the steps below to redeem REFINED codes:

Click here to get your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open REFINED on Roblox. Click the white gift icon at the top of your screen. Input your code into the Enter Code Here text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to get your free goodies.

How to get more REFINED codes

Join the official REFINED Discord server if you want to look for codes on your own. However, there’s a way to get all the codes quickly without having to scroll through so many messages. We search the internet every day and update our Working list as soon as we find a new code, so bookmark this article and come back occasionally to see if we find another drop.

Why are my REFINED codes not working?

A lot of REFINED codes are combinations of letters, numbers, and even special characters, so it’s really easy to make a typo. To avoid losing freebies due to wrong spelling, copy the codes from our list and paste them into the game. If this doesn’t help you, you’re dealing with inactive codes. Since they expire without prior warning, act quickly. Also, notify us if you find a non-working code on our list of active ones so that we can check it and update this guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in REFINED

If you’re looking for a way to get more freebies once you redeem all the active REFINED codes, you can join the above-linked Discord to check for the ongoing giveaways where you can participate for a chance to win prizes.

What is REFINED?

REFINED is a Roblox experience inspired by another Roblox game, TYPE://SOUL (and the popular anime Bleach). In this game, your first task is to die to become a lost soul. Once you’re dead, you choose whether to be a Reaper or a Monster. If you’d like to become the Reaper, you need to find and approach the Reaper NPC. On the other hand, to become a Monster, you just need to press CTRL+K on your keyboard. Roll the best Clan, get the most efficient weapons, and explore the Bleach-inspired universe while fighting enemies.

