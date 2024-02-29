Reaper 2 codes (February 2024)

Whether you’re a Hollow, Quincy, or Soul Reaper in Reaper 2, completing all the tasks and collecting Skill Points is not an easy task. Luckily, you can redeem the codes listed below and get a lot of freebies that will enhance your gameplay.
Reaper 2 codes will provide a lot of Race Rerolls, Skill Points Resets, Cash, Legendary Spins, and many other goodies that will help you level up faster and defeat all the enemies effortlessly. Do your best to redeem the codes before they expire! And if you’re interested in other Bleach-inspired Roblox games, head over to our Peroxide codes article and receive cool freebies in this experience, too!
All Reaper 2 codes list
Reaper 2 codes (working)
- NewRacePls—Redeem for a Race Reroll
- PLAYHxM—Redeem for 5 Legendary Spins
- NewPrestigeBuff—Redeem for a Reset Prestige
- NEWHXH?—Redeem for 25k Cash
- SHINSOPLS—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll
- RESETPOINTS1—Redeem for a Character Reset [This code resets your Cash!]
- SUPRISECASH20K—Redeem for 20k Cash
- JUSTCAUSEILOVEYOU—Redeem for a Nodes and Skill Point Reset
- CAPTURETHEFLAG—Redeem for 15k Cash
- DELAY1—Redeem for free rewards
- xaxis?—Redeem a Legendary Spin
- ROBLOXDOWN—Redeem for 5k Cash
- SUNDAYFUNDAY—Redeem for free rewards
- prestigeVasto—Redeem for rewards (Must have Prestiged Vasto before, recommended to only use on private servers)
- PRIMEROSECONDOLESGO—Redeem for 25k Cash
- CashDAY—Redeem for 10k Cash
- KUCHILOARROGANTE—Redeem for 25k Cash
- MONIEPLS—Redeem for 5k Cash
- Zen1—Redeem to for a Race Reroll
- NEWSKINCODE —Redeem for a random skin from the Dark One skin package (Note: Include the space at the end of this code, or it won’t work!)
- NEWRACEPLS2—Redeem for a Race Reroll
- RESETPOINTS2—Redeem for a Character Reset [This code resets your Cash!]
- SPRESETFORFIXES—Redeem for a Nodes and Skill Point Reset
- READYFORTRUEVASTO—Redeem for a Race Reroll
- PARTYSTUNFIX—Redeem for a Pet Spin
- PRAYFORZENOKEI—Redeem for 5k Cash
- QUINCYBIGSWORD—Redeem for a Quincy Saber Reroll (Greatsaber/Saber)
- THANKYOUFORSTAYING—Redeem for 20k Cash
- PIMPINGCASH—Redeem for free Cash
- REROLLGOODBYE1—Redeem for a Race Reroll
- THANKYOUFORPAT14NCE—Redeem for 25k Cash
- RESETPOINTS3—Redeem for a Character Reset [This code resets your Cash!]
- SECONDARYREROLL4FREE—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll
- FREECASH??—Redeem for Cash
- NEWFB?1—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll
- RESETPOINTSPRIMEROYES—Redeem for a Points Reset
- FULLBRINGHYPE—Redeem for Race Reroll
- SHEESHGOTHACKED—Redeem for 5k Cash
- BUYSPINS!—Redeem for 1.5k Cash
- UNRANKED—Redeem for 25k Cash
- NEWSPINNER?—Redeem for 5 Secondary Spins
- DAVIDBAZOOKA—Redeem for 5k Cash
- YOUASKED4DELIVERY—Redeem for an SP Reset
- TYBWSOON?!—Redeem for a Race Reroll
- FIRSTPETCODE—Redeem for a Pet Spin
- WHATSHALLIGET—Redeem for an SP Reset
- REALDANGAl24—Redeem for 10k Cash
- YAKRUSISGONE1—Redeem for Cash
- Zen2—Redeem for a Race Reroll
- RACEREROLLPRIMERO—Redeem for a Race Reroll
- Follow@ZenokeiRBLXOnTwitter—Redeem for 10k Cash
- REEEEEEEE—Reddem for 5k Cash
- SupaSupriseNight—Redeem for 25k Cash
- GOTOLAVACAVEATLVL100—Redeem for Prestige Buff Reset
- SubscribeZenokeiRBLXOnYoutube—Redeem for 10k Cash
- CHRISTMASRACEREROLL2?—Redeem for a Race Reroll
- HEBACK—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll
- APOLOGY!!—Redeem for 10 Regular Spins, 3 Legendary Spins, and 20k Cash
- 100KLIKESPATCH—Redeem for 10k Cash and a new Skin
- CHRISTMASRACEREROLL?—Redeem for a Race Reroll
- JOEBEARD—Redeem for 10k Cash
- MINAZUKI—Redeem for 1.5k Cash
- prestigeAdjuchacar—Redeem for rewards (Must have Prestiged Adjuchacar before, recommended to only use on private servers)
- DxLikesWomen—Redeem for 5 Spins
- NEWSKILLTREE—Redeem for a Skill Points Reset
- WAVE1—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll
- RANDOMZANPAKUTOZ—Redeem for a Zanpakuto Reroll
- FINALLYUPDATEB—Redeem for 25k Cash
- YAKRUSISAWESOME—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll
- WEAPOLOGIZE—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll
- PATIENCEISTHEKEY—Redeem for Free Spins
Reaper 2 codes (expired)show more
R2DRIP
Reaper2Roll
5kEZ
HoguMoney1
newSecondary??
Reaper3
GIBNEWSWORD
bugfixes00
DxLikesMen
raceREROLL
DROPSWHEN
AIZENPART1
Sorry1
VizarReaction
REIATSUFINEV2
FULLBRINGERS
AURAKENANDTVLUPDATE
PREPAREFORPART2
VizardReqFix
TESTINGNEWTYPEOFCODE
APOLOGIES2
HoguMoney3
UPDTBALANCE1
NozaCash
VizardTimes
ZenokeiWasHere
PARTOFTHEPLAN
BANKAIUPDATERACEREROLL
AizenReset
AsPromised
newRACEREROLL
LEGENDARYSPINPLS
ACTUALYSKILLPOINTSRESET
Secondroll
BASH11
READYFORSHUNKO
SORRYFORDELAY
freeRealDANGAI2
BIGBOOMERBALANCE
RANDOM3
REIATSUFINEV3
Sorry2
BCASH11
PrideMonthYass
NEWBANKAI
RANDOMV2
INFLOAD
PapaJovahn
DxWasHere
SECONDARYREROLL
NozaCrazy
RACEROLLERR
APOLOGIES
NozaReset
RANDOM
100kMembers
HoguMoney2
ROLLSECONDARY250
FollowZenokei
MaskReset
THISWASNTHEREB4
QUINCYGUNS
JUSTCASH
SubZenokei
BANKAIUPDATERACEREROLL2
NEWBANKAI2
EASTERHAPPY
Spin2win
VizardReqFix
VizardCash
OPTIMUMPRIDE
MONEYMONEYONEY
NEWVOL
THANKYOU
BIGPLANSHUGEPLANS
RELEASERACEREROLL1
IWILLHMPH
REIATSUFINE
THANKYOUFORPLAYING
BANKYAI
NEWSWORDS
ReaperRoll
Secondroll2
How to redeem codes in Reaper 2
Redeeming Reaper 2 codes is easy if you follow the steps below.
- Launch Reaper 2 on Roblox.
- Scroll down the menu on the right side of the screen until you find the Twitter bird icon.
- Click the Twitter bird button.
- Input your code into the Insert code text box.
- Click the green Submit button to get your free goodies.
How to get more Reaper 2 codes
You can look for Reaper 2 codes and other info on the official Reaper 2 (TYBW) Discord server or the game dev’s X account (@123imnotmomo_). Another, more convenient option is to save our article and visit it occasionally. We go through all the messages and posts on the game’s socials and update the list as soon as new codes are added.
Why are my Reaper 2 codes not working?
If you’re typing in Reaper 2 codes instead of copying and pasting them, there’s a good chance you made spelling mistakes, and that’s why your codes don’t work. Another reason could be that the codes you want to redeem are past their expiration date. Developers don’t disclose for how long their codes will remain active, so if you find an expired code on our list, notify us so we can make the necessary changes.
Other ways to get free rewards in Reaper 2
As of right now, redeeming Reaper 2 codes is the only option to obtain free rewards. You can keep an eye on the game’s socials and take part in giveaways and events.
What is Reaper 2?
Reaper 2 is a combat-focused adventure Roblox experience inspired by the anime series Bleach. You can play the game as a Hollow, Soul Reaper, or Quincy, and your quests will depend on your Race. Complete your tasks or eat the enemies to collect skill points and level up. The more skill points you collect, the more powerful you’ll become. And if you ever feel like changing your Race but you run out of Rolls, redeem the above-listed codes before they expire!
If you’re looking for more anime-inspired games, check out our Ro-Ghoul codes article to get a ton of freebies. And if you want codes for other experiences, explore our Roblox codes section.