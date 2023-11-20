Ro Ghoul codes (November 2023)

Have you ever wondered if you had what it takes to survive in the vicious world of Tokyo Ghoul? With an immersive PvP gameplay and two factions to choose from, Ro-Ghoul will give you the answer. Pick your side wisely and venture into the streets overrun with challenges.

Whether you play as a Ghoul or a Commission of Counter Ghoul (CCG) investigator, enduring the obstacles requires more than pure skill. You’ll need to save a lot of Yen and RC to protect yourself with the best possible kagunes and quinques. Luckily, Ro-Ghoul codes are here to help you get a lot of those indispensable in-game currencies and so much more! If you enjoy similar anime-inspired PvP games, visit our Peroxide codes article and claim more rewards!

All Ro-Ghoul codes list

Ro-Ghoul codes (Working)

!Code Hallow23 —Redeem for 1,000,000 RC and 500,000 Yen

—Redeem for 1,000,000 RC and 500,000 Yen !Code ANNIVERSARY-5 —Redeem for 4,000,000 RC & 4,000,000 Yen

—Redeem for 4,000,000 RC & 4,000,000 Yen !Code Sub2КоПанда —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2ibemaine —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2EDITTY —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2GoldenOwl —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen !Code Sub22KMz —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Axiore —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen !Code 500MV—Redeem this code for 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen

Ro-Ghoul codes (Expired)

!Code 1M FAVS —Redeem this code for 1,00,000 RC and 1,00,000 Yen

—Redeem this code for 1,00,000 RC and 1,00,000 Yen !Code HNY2020 —Redeem this code for 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen

—Redeem this code for 500,000 RC & 500,000 Yen !Code Sub2OrdinaryPotato —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2xAomSakarin —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Roball —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen !ibemask —Redeem this code for a Mask

—Redeem this code for a Mask !RoballMask —Redeem this code for a Mask

—Redeem this code for a Mask !Code ANNIVERSARY-4 —Redeem for 4,000,000 RC & 4,000,000 Yen

—Redeem for 4,000,000 RC & 4,000,000 Yen !Code 300MV —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Sky1Ms —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen !TrafMask —Redeem this code for a Traf Mask

—Redeem this code for a Traf Mask !Code Sub2Tokiitou —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen !Code ANNIVERSARY-2 —Redeem this code for 2,020,000 RC & 2,020,000 Yen

—Redeem this code for 2,020,000 RC & 2,020,000 Yen !Code Sub2Praveen —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen !Roziku —Redeem this code to change your hair color to green

—Redeem this code to change your hair color to green !Code FollowGODisPP —Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen !Code Sub2Sagee4—Redeem this code for 50,000 Yen

How to redeem codes in Ro-Ghoul

Redeeming codes in Ro-Ghoul is easy if you know where to look. Follow the steps below:

Enter your code into the chat box | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Ro-Ghoul in Roblox. Click the Chat icon in the top left corner of the screen. Type your code into the chat box. Press Enter on your keyboard to claim your reward.

How can you get more Ro-Ghoul codes?

The most convenient way to get new codes in Ro-Ghoul is by bookmarking this page and coming back to check for new additions occasionally. We cover all the official sources daily to ensure you never miss a thing. However, if you want to look for the latest codes yourself, visit the following links:

Why are my Ro-Ghoul codes not working?

The most common mistake the players make while entering Ro-Ghoul codes is forgetting to insert the exclamation mark at the start. Always double-check if you forgot to include this or any other characters. Your code will only work if it looks exactly as on our list.

If your code is typo-free but still isn’t going through, it likely has expired. This happens because developers rarely specify the exact expiration dates of each code. If you notice an invalid code on our Working list, contact us so we can investigate and update our lists.

The world of Ro-Ghoul may seem a bit disorientating at first, but there are several places offering guides and tips. The Ro-Ghoul Trello board is an invaluable resource for players, both old and new. If you want to learn more about gameplay tricks, weapons, and NPCs, that’s the perfect place to get reliable information straight from the official source.

Another site to keep an eye on is Ro-Ghoul Wiki. Dive deep into the comprehensive information collection about different factions, quests, and locations. Aside from that, you can also use the discussion page to chat with other players and meet some friends to team up with.

What is Ro-Ghoul?

Ro-Ghoul is an action-packed fighting Roblox game set in the world of Tokyo Ghoul. In a war for the fate of the human race, you can take the role of the carnivorous Ghouls or join the CCG to investigate the incidents they cause. Fight NPCs and other players, level up your character, improve the stats, and get yourself the most powerful kagunes and quinques.

