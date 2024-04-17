Rapid Rumble Promo Image
Rapid Rumble codes (April 2024)

Make sure to redeem all the available Rapid Rumble codes and claim those free FreshTix!
Whenever you want an alternative to classic Roblox games, launch Rapid Rumble. This fast-paced title contains dozens of minigames that will test your skills and provide excitement. Also, try to earn FreshTix, which will help you buy various UGC items for your avatar.

The best thing is that those UGC items transfer to all your favorite Roblox games. If you’re struggling to claim an item that you really want, redeem Rapid Rumble codes and claim extra FreshTix! Just try to redeem the codes before they expire. If you’re interested in a similar title with a lot of freebies, check out our list of UGC Limited codes as well!

All Rapid Rumble codes list

Active Rapid Rumble codes

  • HANDOFGOD—Redeem for 25 FreshTix
  • RAPID—Redeem for 25 FreshTix
  • 1MILLION—Redeem for 25 FreshTix
  • RUMBLE—Redeem for 25 FreshTix
  • 7KLIKES—Redeem for 25 FreshTix

Expired Rapid Rumble codes

How to redeem codes in Rapid Rumble

Redeeming Rapid Rumble codes is a fast process. Follow our step-by-step instructions below, and grab your freebies in seconds:

How to redeem codes in Rapid Rumble
Insert your code into the text box to redeem it. | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Launch Rapid Rumble in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Redeem icon (ABX) on the left side of the screen.
  3. Insert a code from our list in the Enter Code pop-up text box.
  4. Hit the REDEEM button to grab your freebies.

How to get more Rapid Rumble codes

If you want to stay up-to-date with the latest Rapid Rumble codes, make sure to bookmark this guide (CTRL+D) and check back whenever you can. We go on our code-hunting adventures every day and put all the new active codes in one place for easy access.

However, for more news about the game, check the developer’s official social media accounts:

Why are my Rapid Rumble codes not working?

Always double-check or even triple-check your spelling when entering one of these Rapid Rumble codes. They usually combine upper-case letters and numbers, and typing all of that in fast can lead to typos. Also, make sure to use all the codes before they expire. If you run into an inactive one, let us know, and we will investigate and update our guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in Rapid Rumble

Besides redeeming Rapid Rumble codes for freebies, you can join the Frescut Discord (linked above) to learn how to earn 2x FreshTix. You can also claim daily rewards if you come back to the game every day.

What is Rapid Rumble?

Rapid Rumble is a Roblox experience filled with various minigames where you compete against other players to earn FreshTix and customize your character with different UGC items that work in other Roblox titles. These games only last 30 seconds, and your reflexes will be put to the test, so prepare as best as you can and show them who’s the best player on the server.

If you want more freebies in other Roblox games, make sure to check out our Roblox Codes section. We have more articles that will lead you to amazing resources for all your favorite titles, including the latest Race Clicker codes.

