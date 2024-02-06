Pull a Sword codes (February 2024)

You don’t have to be the king of Britain to be worthy of drawing a sword out of a rock in Pull a Sword! What you do need to build your own sword collection is strength. Clicking will help you achieve the goal, but what if your finger gets tired?

To climb to the top of the leaderboard more easily, redeem Pull a Sword codes. You will get Pets, Strength and Win Potions, and many other goodies that will help you boost your strength effortlessly so you can collect many blades and beat all the enemies. If you’re looking for similar Roblox games, read our Bodybuilder Simulator codes and get freebies that will help you win all the body-building competitions more easily.

All Pull a Sword codes list

Pull a Sword codes (working)

A39B2456BBBC —Redeem for a Strength Potion

—Redeem for a Strength Potion potioncode542 —Redeem for a Win Potion

—Redeem for a Win Potion halloweenluck —Redeem for a Strength Potion

—Redeem for a Strength Potion code900 —Redeem for a Win Potion

—Redeem for a Win Potion xFrozenCodeB24 —Redeem for a Frozen B Pet

—Redeem for a Frozen B Pet xFrozenDominus —Redeem for a Frozen Dominus Pet

—Redeem for a Frozen Dominus Pet RELEASE —Redeem for a Split Doggy Pet

—Redeem for a Split Doggy Pet giftfromme23 —Redeem for a random Pet

—Redeem for a random Pet eventhalloween —Redeem for a Strength Potion

—Redeem for a Strength Potion xfrozencodea —Redeem for a Frozen Pet

—Redeem for a Frozen Pet ytcode24690 —Redeem for a Win Potion

—Redeem for a Win Potion ghostydog4 —Redeem for a Ghosty Dog Pet

—Redeem for a Ghosty Dog Pet KingCode1234 —Redeem for a Strength Potion

—Redeem for a Strength Potion NewPotionCode248 —Redeem for a Strength Potion

—Redeem for a Strength Potion K123456789C —Redeem for a Strength Potion

—Redeem for a Strength Potion halloweenparty2023 —Redeem for a Strength Potion

—Redeem for a Strength Potion buff2big —Redeem for a Mega Potion

—Redeem for a Mega Potion HelpForYo23456 —Redeem for a Win Potion

—Redeem for a Win Potion PotionCode4721 —Redeem for a Win Potion

—Redeem for a Win Potion opgiftfromme —Redeem for a random Pet

—Redeem for a random Pet K123456789D —Redeem for a Strength Potion

—Redeem for a Strength Potion NEWEVENTCODEA2 —Redeem for a Strength Potion

—Redeem for a Strength Potion code492 —Redeem for a Win Potion

—Redeem for a Win Potion newcode48 —Redeem for a Win Potion

—Redeem for a Win Potion new21potion —Redeem for a Strength Potion

—Redeem for a Strength Potion giftfromme1 —Redeem for a random Pet

—Redeem for a random Pet likedog2 —Redeem for a Like Dog Pet

—Redeem for a Like Dog Pet K123456789B —Redeem for a Strength Potion

—Redeem for a Strength Potion K123456789A —Redeem for a Strength Potion

—Redeem for a Strength Potion KingCode4321 —Redeem for a Strength Potion

—Redeem for a Strength Potion likecat —Redeem for a Like Cat Pet

—Redeem for a Like Cat Pet winpotion99995—Redeem for a Win Potion

Pull a Sword codes (expired)

There are currently no expired Pull a Sword codes.

How to redeem codes in Pull a Sword

Click here to get rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Pull a Sword on Roblox. Click the blue Codes button on the right side of your screen. Enter a working code into the text box. Press the green Verify button to claim your reward.

How to get more Pull a Sword codes

Pull a Sword codes typically get posted on different socials, including the official Pull a Sword Discord server, X account (@xFrozenStudios), and YouTube channel (@i2Perfect). This makes hunting for codes tedious. Because of that, we advise you to save this article. We compiled a list of all the active codes, and we update it regularly, so check back often to find the newest codes.

Why are my Pull a Sword codes not working

Typos will stop you from claiming the goodies, so make sure your spelling is free of errors. The easiest way to enter all Pull a Sword codes as they appear is by copying them from the list and pasting them into the game. If you’re still experiencing issues after that, the problematic codes might have expired. In case you discover an invalid code in the working list of this article, notify us so we can move it to the proper section.

Other ways to get free rewards in Pull a Sword

If the freebies you obtained by claiming Pull a Sword codes weren’t enough, don’t worry. You can get Strength Boosts, Wins, OP Pets, Potions, and other valuable items by:

Unlocking Playtime rewards every few minutes (click the Claim Gift button on the right side of your screen).

every few minutes (click the button on the right side of your screen). Claiming Daily gifts every 24 hours.

every 24 hours. Completing various tasks (e.g., by playing the game for 60 minutes, you’ll get a free OP Pet Pack).

What is Pull a Sword?

Pull a Sword is a clicker game on Roblox where you train and click to become stronger and then pull swords from the rock. Collect all the cool blades and fight powerful enemies. You can even unlock various pets and let them be your trusty sidekicks while you’re fighting all the foes. And if you need additional help, redeem the codes from our list before they become inactive!

