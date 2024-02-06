Pull a Sword codes (February 2024)

You don’t have to be the king of Britain to be worthy of drawing a sword out of a rock in Pull a Sword! What you do need to build your own sword collection is strength. Clicking will help you achieve the goal, but what if your finger gets tired?
To climb to the top of the leaderboard more easily, redeem Pull a Sword codes. You will get Pets, Strength and Win Potions, and many other goodies that will help you boost your strength effortlessly so you can collect many blades and beat all the enemies. If you’re looking for similar Roblox games, read our Bodybuilder Simulator codes and get freebies that will help you win all the body-building competitions more easily.
All Pull a Sword codes list
Pull a Sword codes (working)
- A39B2456BBBC—Redeem for a Strength Potion
- potioncode542—Redeem for a Win Potion
- halloweenluck—Redeem for a Strength Potion
- code900—Redeem for a Win Potion
- xFrozenCodeB24—Redeem for a Frozen B Pet
- xFrozenDominus—Redeem for a Frozen Dominus Pet
- RELEASE—Redeem for a Split Doggy Pet
- giftfromme23—Redeem for a random Pet
- eventhalloween—Redeem for a Strength Potion
- xfrozencodea—Redeem for a Frozen Pet
- ytcode24690—Redeem for a Win Potion
- ghostydog4—Redeem for a Ghosty Dog Pet
- KingCode1234—Redeem for a Strength Potion
- NewPotionCode248—Redeem for a Strength Potion
- K123456789C—Redeem for a Strength Potion
- halloweenparty2023—Redeem for a Strength Potion
- buff2big—Redeem for a Mega Potion
- HelpForYo23456—Redeem for a Win Potion
- PotionCode4721—Redeem for a Win Potion
- opgiftfromme—Redeem for a random Pet
- K123456789D—Redeem for a Strength Potion
- NEWEVENTCODEA2—Redeem for a Strength Potion
- code492—Redeem for a Win Potion
- newcode48—Redeem for a Win Potion
- new21potion—Redeem for a Strength Potion
- giftfromme1—Redeem for a random Pet
- likedog2—Redeem for a Like Dog Pet
- K123456789B—Redeem for a Strength Potion
- K123456789A—Redeem for a Strength Potion
- KingCode4321—Redeem for a Strength Potion
- likecat—Redeem for a Like Cat Pet
- winpotion99995—Redeem for a Win Potion
Pull a Sword codes (expired)
- There are currently no expired Pull a Sword codes.
How to redeem codes in Pull a Sword
- Launch Pull a Sword on Roblox.
- Click the blue Codes button on the right side of your screen.
- Enter a working code into the text box.
- Press the green Verify button to claim your reward.
How to get more Pull a Sword codes
Pull a Sword codes typically get posted on different socials, including the official Pull a Sword Discord server, X account (@xFrozenStudios), and YouTube channel (@i2Perfect). This makes hunting for codes tedious. Because of that, we advise you to save this article. We compiled a list of all the active codes, and we update it regularly, so check back often to find the newest codes.
Why are my Pull a Sword codes not working
Typos will stop you from claiming the goodies, so make sure your spelling is free of errors. The easiest way to enter all Pull a Sword codes as they appear is by copying them from the list and pasting them into the game. If you’re still experiencing issues after that, the problematic codes might have expired. In case you discover an invalid code in the working list of this article, notify us so we can move it to the proper section.
Other ways to get free rewards in Pull a Sword
If the freebies you obtained by claiming Pull a Sword codes weren’t enough, don’t worry. You can get Strength Boosts, Wins, OP Pets, Potions, and other valuable items by:
- Unlocking Playtime rewards every few minutes (click the Claim Gift button on the right side of your screen).
- Claiming Daily gifts every 24 hours.
- Completing various tasks (e.g., by playing the game for 60 minutes, you’ll get a free OP Pet Pack).
What is Pull a Sword?
Pull a Sword is a clicker game on Roblox where you train and click to become stronger and then pull swords from the rock. Collect all the cool blades and fight powerful enemies. You can even unlock various pets and let them be your trusty sidekicks while you’re fighting all the foes. And if you need additional help, redeem the codes from our list before they become inactive!
If you want to test your strength in another Roblox game, check out our Strength Simulator codes to get goodies for this experience, and if you want to obtain freebies in other titles, head over to our Roblox codes section.