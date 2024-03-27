Pixel Overlord codes (March 2024)

If you enjoy turn-based combat and a funny storyline, try Pixel Overlord: 4096 Draws! Defeating the opponents is easier if you create a powerful squad of heroes or, in this case, villains. However, to summon new characters, you need resources.

With Pixel Overlord codes, you will obtain a ton of Diamonds, Gold, Crystals, and other valuable freebies that will help you summon new champions or level up the ones who are already on your team. These codes won’t stay active forever, though, so act quickly and claim goodies that will help you defeat the good guys in an instant! To get codes for another idle RPG title, read our Legend of Mushroom codes article!

All Pixel Overlord codes list

Pixel Overlord codes (working)

Lord456 —Redeem for 100 Breakthrough Crystals, 300 Diamonds, and 1 Premium Summon Ticket

—Redeem for 100 Breakthrough Crystals, 300 Diamonds, and 1 Premium Summon Ticket Lord888 —Redeem for 100K Gold, 50 Breakthrough Crystals, and a Violet Staff

—Redeem for 100K Gold, 50 Breakthrough Crystals, and a Violet Staff Lordns567 —Redeem for 200 Breakthrough Crystals and 1 Premium Summon Ticket

—Redeem for 200 Breakthrough Crystals and 1 Premium Summon Ticket Lord999 —Redeem for 100K Champion EXP, 100 Breakthrough Crystals, and 2 Premium Summon Tickets

—Redeem for 100K Champion EXP, 100 Breakthrough Crystals, and 2 Premium Summon Tickets Lord777—Redeem for 50K Gold, 50K Champion EXP, and 1 Premium Summon Ticket

Pixel Overlord codes (expired)

Discord2024

How to redeem codes in Pixel Overlord

To redeem Pixel Overlord: 4096 Draws codes, follow the steps below.

Tap here to get free goodies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Pixel Overlord: 4096 Draws on your device. Reach level 10. Tap on your character picture in the upper left corner of the screen. Select the Redeem tab. Enter your code into the text box. Tap on the yellow Redeem button to get your reward.

How to get more Pixel Overlord codes

Pixel Overlord codes get announced in the Pixel Overlord: 4096 Draws Official Facebook group, so consider joining if you want to look for codes on your own. If you don’t want to scroll through unrelated posts, save our article. We do daily research and add the codes as soon as they’re out. Come back every once in a while to find the latest codes effortlessly.

Why are my Pixel Overlord codes not working?

There are two possible reasons why you might be having issues with Pixel Overlord codes—wrong spelling and expired codes. Your first course of action should be double-checking your spelling to make sure there are no typos. Copying and pasting the codes is the best way to achieve error-free spelling.

If this doesn’t do the trick, the code is no longer valid. Given that all codes inevitably expire, try to redeem them quickly. And if you discover that our working list contains an expired code, let us know, and we will stay abreast of the situation.

Other ways to get free rewards in Pixel Overlord

If you need more free rewards after redeeming all the available Pixel Overlord codes, you don’t have to worry—there are plenty of other ways to get freebies. As a new player, you’ll get 10 free summons. Log in every day to claim daily rewards—keep the streak because rewards only get better the longer you play. Additionally, completing quests will bring you a bunch of free goodies.

What is Pixel Overlord?

Pixel Overlord: 4096 Draws is an idle RPG mobile title where you get to play as a villain who wants to become a hero. Funnily enough, your opponents are heroes who are tired of their role, too. Participate in turn-based combats against various enemies, level up your characters or unlock new ones, and create the most powerful team that can defeat all the foes without a hitch!

