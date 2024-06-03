Monster Never Cry invitation codes (June 2024)

Updated June 3, 2024: Added new codes!

This game proves that even the most savage supervillains need friends—even more so when that friendship helps them become rich. While I enjoyed going on my solo quest to conquer the world, Monster Never Cry invitation codes made me reconsider being a one-person show.

Who could say no to free Gems, after all? However, keep in mind that you can only use a single code from our list, so choose wisely. It’s also important to note that codes are only redeemable before you reach level 30, so claim yours as fast as possible. Thankfully, there’s another way of getting more sweet MNC rewards. Take a look at our list of Monster Never Cry codes to learn how to get them.

All Monster Never Cry invitation codes list

EQ5PPTTGD73J —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril JVXVCMYFXGSV —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril FQUR3IWTQKUC —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril YK8F8H38P3DI —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril H3U329S63B6S —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril SHJIH2QKDGK2 —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril 9FIA4VR324PG —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril M4STXABG8R5H —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril RIG42JNSENU7 —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril VECKS3AWYIYQ —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril 3NFSUUESHQIG —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril 5MBC4YMUZQ5Y —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril 28FBAPTDWQJ6 —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril WVHPQIED9RRF —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril KF9WQS87NGFX —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril I7W2DD5HTZX6 —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril ZPEITCR66NRK —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril NUA5MFVPZDD2 —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril APIZ7VJIRBF6 —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril SBTMYNQJ2SQQ —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril P73AMCIMAIAJ —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril TD7C3X5SDJA5 —Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril Y4I5HRMDS5GQ—Redeem for 500 Gems, 50 Advanced Soul Shards, 10 Evo Egg Coins, and 100k Mithril

How to redeem invitation codes in Monster Never Cry

Redeeming invitation codes in Monster Never Cry is easy when you know where to look. Follow the instructions below:

Tap here to get free rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Monster Never Cry on your device. Tap the Bonus button in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Select the Invitation Code option. Enter a code into the text box. Press Bind to get free rewards.

How to get more Monster Never Cry invitation codes

Most players post their invitation codes in the Monster Never Cry Discord. You can find more by browsing the game’s subreddit (r/MonsterNeverCry) and even in the in-game chat. However, the most convenient way of finding a ton of Monster Never Cry invitation codes in one place is by visiting this article.

Why are my Monster Never Cry invitation codes not working?

Monster Never Cry invitation codes are always long strings of random letters and numbers, making typos easy to happen. Entering them manually is a tiring process, so we recommend copying and pasting your codes into the game instead.

Other ways to get free rewards in Monster Never Cry

Since you can only redeem a Monster Never Cry invitation code once, you may be hungry for additional rewards. Logging in every day is wise because the game gives a bunch of different daily rewards. You can also complete Challenges to earn Gems, EXP, and more. Finally, you can join the above-linked Discord server to participate in exclusive giveaways.

What is Monster Never Cry?

Monster Never Cry is a free base-building mobile RPG where you play as a freshly reincarnated Demon Lord. Rebuild your collapsed empire by hatching minions and fighting against the tenacious heroes. Use and match your warriors’ skill sets to make your army unstoppable. Upgrade your majestic tower and reinstate its former glory.

Want to switch sides and play as a good guy? Check out our article with Primon Legion codes and grab more free rewards. You can also take a look at the rest of our Codes section to learn how to claim more prizes in your other favorite mobile titles.

