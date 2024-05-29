Monster Never Cry codes (May 2024)

Updated May 29, 2024: We added the latest codes!

Tired of saving the world over and over again? Then, join the dark side. It’s more fun. In Monster Never Cry, you play as the cunning Demon Lord, rebuilding your empire of evil from scratch. With limited resources and annoying goodie-two-shoes at your neck, it won’t be an easy task.

It’s time to unleash every supervillain’s secret weapon—Monster Never Cry codes. Claim a ton of Gold, Gems, and other resources, and no good guy will be able to stand in your way. And, if you want to switch sides and fight against evil again, start by getting free rewards with the help of our list of Pixel Heroes codes.

All Monster Never Cry codes list

Monster Never Cry codes (Working)

LORD111 —Redeem for 500k Mythril, 1k Gold, 200k Mana, and 300 Gems

—Redeem for 500k Mythril, 1k Gold, 200k Mana, and 300 Gems LORD222 —Redeem for the Full Armor Set

—Redeem for the Full Armor Set LORD333 —Redeem for 300 Gems and 2 Scrolls of Guidance

—Redeem for 300 Gems and 2 Scrolls of Guidance LORD444 —Redeem for 100 Evo Stones and 2 Speedrun Hourglasses

—Redeem for 100 Evo Stones and 2 Speedrun Hourglasses LORD666 —Redeem for 5 Evo Egg Coins, 200 Mythril, and 2 Speedup Hourglasses

—Redeem for 5 Evo Egg Coins, 200 Mythril, and 2 Speedup Hourglasses MNCDC60K —Redeem for 600 Gems, 6 Mithril Speedup Hourglasses III, 12 Hatching Speedup Tickets, and 12 Crafting Speedup Tickets

—Redeem for 600 Gems, 6 Mithril Speedup Hourglasses III, 12 Hatching Speedup Tickets, and 12 Crafting Speedup Tickets MNCDC50K —Redeem for 500 Gems and 10 Evo Egg Coin

—Redeem for 500 Gems and 10 Evo Egg Coin MASTEREYES —Redeem for 1 Evo Egg Coin, 20k Mithril, and a Gold Speedup Hourglass II

—Redeem for 1 Evo Egg Coin, 20k Mithril, and a Gold Speedup Hourglass II MNCDC —Redeem for 100 Gems, 1 Evo Egg Coin, and 1 Hatching Speedup Ticket

—Redeem for 100 Gems, 1 Evo Egg Coin, and 1 Hatching Speedup Ticket MNC000 —Redeem for 200 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, and 6 Magic Essence

—Redeem for 200 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, and 6 Magic Essence MNC111 —Redeem for 150 Gems, 3 Scrolls of Guidance, and 2 Evo Egg Coins

—Redeem for 150 Gems, 3 Scrolls of Guidance, and 2 Evo Egg Coins MNC555 —Redeem for 100 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, and 4 Scrolls of Guidance

—Redeem for 100 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, and 4 Scrolls of Guidance MNC777 —Redeem for 200 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, and 4 Scrolls of Guidance

—Redeem for 200 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, and 4 Scrolls of Guidance MNC888 —Redeem for 100 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, and 8 Magic Essence

—Redeem for 100 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, and 8 Magic Essence MNC999—Redeem for 150 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, and 6 Magic Essence

Monster Never Cry codes (Expired) show more EASTERMNC

LAYLA123

EASTER123 show less

How to redeem codes in Monster Never Cry

To redeem Monster Never Cry codes, follow the steps below:

Tap here to get free rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Monster Never Cry on your device. Tap your avatar icon in the upper-left corner of the screen. Select the Redeem Rewards option in the Profile menu. Enter a valid code into the text box. Click Confirm to claim your rewards.

How to get more Monster Never Cry codes

To get more Monster Never Cry codes, you can join the official Monster Never Cry Discord server and follow the Monster Never Cry Facebook page. However, keep in mind that browsing the official sources on your own may take up a lot of your time.

For a faster way of claiming all the rewards, consider bookmarking this guide instead. We’re always on the lookout for new codes and add them to the list as soon as they’re released.

Why are my Monster Never Cry codes not working?

Most Monster Never Cry codes aren’t permanent. Sometimes, they are only available during a certain event. For that reason, it’s possible to stumble upon an inactive code on our Working list. Reach out if you think you’ve found one of them.

Before you do so, make sure that the spelling is correct. Often, the root of the issue is a simple typo. Since Monster Never Cry codes tend to get long, it’s better to copy/paste them into the game instead of inserting them manually to avoid potential misspellings.

Other ways to get free rewards in Monster Never Cry

After you redeem all the Monster Never Cry codes, you can get more free Gems, Gold, and EXP by completing challenges. Remember to pick up the daily rewards as well. Another fun way of claiming more rewards is inviting friends. You can find the invite codes on the official Discord channel. Aside from this, joining the Discord community will also give you access to special giveaways and contests.

What is Monster Never Cry?

Monster Never Cry is a free mobile RPG where you play on the side of the bad guys. As a newly reincarnated Devil Lord, you aim to recreate your base and your army from scratch. Rebuild the ruins of the Exiled City by summoning your loyal minions. Assemble your hordes and face the heroic warriors in idle battle.

