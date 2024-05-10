Lucky Lockups codes (May 2024)

Updated May 10, 2024: We looked for the latest codes.

What’s behind the door? Will you be able to guess which warehouse has the most valuable items? Find out in Lucky Lockups, a thrilling Roblox game in which you rely on your senses and sometimes on a bit of luck. Make smart choices—otherwise, you’ll lose money!

When it comes to extra Cash, you can grab some by using all the Lucky Lockups codes listed below. Redeem them fast because they won’t be around forever. If you’re interested in a similar title that comes with many freebies, check out our list of Treasure Hunt Simulator codes.

All Lucky Lockups codes list

Active Lucky Lockups codes

Lucky13 —Redeem for 2.3k Cash

—Redeem for 2.3k Cash bennyharveyrip—Redeem for 1k Cash

How to redeem codes in Lucky Lockups

Redeeming Lucky Lockups codes is quick and easy. Just follow our instructions below to get your rewards in seconds:

Click the Redeem Codes box to claim freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Lucky Lockups in Roblox. Find the wall from the picture above and click the Redeem Codes box. Insert a code into the pop-up text box. Hit the Submit & Close button to grab prizes.

How to get more Lucky Lockups codes

Bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and check back occasionally for the latest Lucky Lockups codes. We track down all the active ones and place them here for easy access.

If you want to expand your knowledge of the game, participate in special events, or look for more potential freebies, check the developer’s social media channels:

Why are my Lucky Lockups codes not working?

Lucky Lockups codes usually mix upper-case and lower-case letters with numbers, and that can be tricky to enter sometimes. That’s why we recommend copying the codes from our list and pasting them straight into the game to prevent typos. Also, remember that they expire after a day or two, so if you run into an inactive one, let us know, and we will update this guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in Lucky Lockups

If you’re short on Lucky Lockups codes for freebies, don’t worry. You’ll get extra XP points if you only participate in auctions. Besides that, the best way to get an instant cash boost is to join the developer’s Roblox group (linked above) and collect a 5k Cash bonus.

What is Lucky Lockups?

Lucky Lockups is a Roblox bidding game in which you aim to buy the most valuable storage and profit from the stuff you find in it after the auction. Compete with other players, think twice before you decide to bid, and use all the available codes from this article to add some money to your account so you can invest more easily.

To grab more freebies in other popular Roblox games, visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section. We have more articles that will lead you to amazing resources for all your favorite titles, including the latest Lawn Mowing Simulator codes.

