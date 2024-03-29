Hunter X Anomaly codes (March 2024)

Conquer other clans and become the strongest hunter in Hunter X Anomaly. Explore this fantastic open world and discover all that it has to offer. Boost your stats via meditation and training, and use codes to reroll your Clan and Hatsu.

When you create your avatar, the Clan is automatically picked for you, but with Hunter X Anomaly codes, you can change that. Redeem all the available codes on our list and get free Clan rerolls, Hatsu rerolls, Natural Potential, and other goodies! If you want to play another anime-inspired Roblox game, check out our list of Sakura Stand codes for more freebies.

FameIsOutNow —Redem for a Clan Reroll

—Redem for a Clan Reroll 700KLIKES! —Redem for a Hatsu Reroll

—Redem for a Hatsu Reroll Update5! —Redem for Natural Potential

—Redem for Natural Potential Dragons! —Redem for Natural Potential

—Redem for Natural Potential Zeno! —Redem for a Clan Reroll

—Redem for a Clan Reroll Rage! —Redem for a Clan Reroll

—Redem for a Clan Reroll TYFOR1K —Redem for a Nen Clan Reroll

—Redem for a Nen Clan Reroll HereAsOurSorry —Redem for a Hatsu Reroll

—Redem for a Hatsu Reroll SorryForTheWait —Redem for Natural Potential

—Redem for Natural Potential RevertedStats —Redem for a Clan Reroll

—Redem for a Clan Reroll 600KLIKES! —Redem for a Hatsu Reroll

—Redem for a Hatsu Reroll RerollMyAuraPlz! —Redem for a Aura Reroll

—Redem for a Aura Reroll ChiefIsAwesome! —Redem for 100k Cash

—Redem for 100k Cash LysolStinks! —Redem for a Hatsu Reroll

—Redem for a Hatsu Reroll SorryForTheDelay! —Redem for Natural Potential

—Redem for Natural Potential FlameReworked! —Redem for a Hatsu Reroll

—Redem for a Hatsu Reroll NenKillerDropped! —Redem for a Hatsu Reroll

—Redem for a Hatsu Reroll VampKingMv! —Redem for a Clan Reroll

—Redem for a Clan Reroll 500KLIKES!—Redem for a Hatsu Reroll

Expired Hunter X Anomaly codes show more Ant!

Antking!

Update6!

Mounts?!

Tails!

CyrusckHater!

IHateCyrusck!

Hunt!

ChiefSmells!

300KVISITS

MvTheGoat!

GodSpeedMode!

700LIKES

SorryForTheBugs!

ThanksLysolForHelping!

3kJoins!

BugFixes2!

NenKillerDelay!

200KVISITS

200Likes!

NewJobs!

BakanaSaveUs!

Water!

NoMoreCYRUSCK!

NewIsland!

FlameReworkNow!

Update3!

600LIKES show less

How to redeem codes in Hunter X Anomaly

You can redeem Hunter X Anomaly codes easily by following our step-by-step guide below:

Click on Submit and claim the reward | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Hunter X Anomaly in Roblox. Press the cogwheel icon at the top of the screen and choose the Codes option. Enter the code into the empty field. Click Submit and get the reward.

How to get more Hunter X Anomaly codes

The Hunter X Anomaly Discord and Hunter X Anomaly Roblox group are the socials you should check out if you want to hunt down Hunter X Anomaly codes by yourself. However, all the codes are also right here and organized in one list. Instead of wasting time searching, you can bookmark this page and open it whenever you want and have more time to play the game.

Why are my Hunter X Anomaly codes not working?

If you have not received your reward, check the Hunter X Anomaly codes you entered again for spelling mistakes. Instead of manually inputting codes, you can copy and paste them directly into the redemption field. However, if you still haven’t received the prize despite correctly entering the code, it’s likely inactive. You should contact us if you encounter any expired codes, and we will investigate.

Other ways to get free rewards Hunter X Anomaly

Hunter X Anomaly codes are the only feature that grants freebies. The only way to get boosts in this game is to play it. However, you can obtain prizes by participating in special events and giveaways. You can find them on the official Discord (linked above).

What is Hunter X Anomaly?

The Hunter x Hunter series heavily inspired the Hunter X Anomaly game on Roblox. In this action-packed title, you can unlock your Hatsu while exploring the nine lands and enroll in the Hunter exam to become an elite Hunter of the Hunter Association. You can upgrade your stats by training, fighting, meditating, and engaging in PvP battles to defeat other clans.

