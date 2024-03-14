Demonfall codes (March 2024)

In Demonfall, you walk a similar path to Tanjiro’s. Your character experiences loss, turning anger into strength to defeat evil and become a demon slayer. Each victory upgrades your avatar, making you more powerful as the story progresses.

However, we know an even better method to boost your character—Demonfall codes. Once you redeem the codes we provided in the list below, you’ll obtain items such as Potions, Muzan Blood, and other valuable goodies. If you want to become another powerful anime hero, look at our list of Anime Dungeon Fighters codes and claim a bunch of free rewards in that game, too.

All Demonfall codes list

There are currently no active Demonfall codes.

Expired Demonfall codes show more !update30

!code TWITTER1

!BUGFIX

!code resetpoints

!code 100KLIKES

!code 150KLIKES

!code wipepotion

!MAINTENANCE show less

How to redeem codes in Demonfall

To redeem codes in Demonfall, follow our step-by-step tutorial below:

Press Enter to receive your reward | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Demonfall in Roblox. Open the chat box by pressing / and type the code there. Press Enter and receive your rewards.

The game won’t show whether you claimed your reward or not. After you redeem codes, you should check the inventory to see if the prizes are there.

How to get more Demonfall codes

Save this page and return to it occasionally because we add Demonfall codes to our list as soon as they drop. However, you can also check out the Fireheart Studio Discord and Fireheart Studio Roblox group because the developer posts all the information about the game on social media. So, if you want to look for codes yourself, you can search for them there.

Why are my Demonfall codes not working?

If you failed to claim the rewards, you should double-check if the code you entered looks precisely like the Demonfall code on our list. If you made a typo, you should correct it and use copy/paste next time. Codes for this game have expiration dates, and that’s why you should redeem them as soon as possible because no one besides the developer knows when they’ll go inactive.

What are the controls in Demonfall?

The moment you enter Demonfall, you’ll face formidable enemies that can destroy you in no time. To face them without losing, you must master the controls. Check out our guide below to learn how to fight:

C : rush

: rush Block + M1 : use Shoulder Bash

: use Shoulder Bash Tab : open the menu

: open the menu F : block enemies

: block enemies Q : dash

: dash H : toggle emotes

: toggle emotes G : breathe

: breathe Sprint + M1 : lunge

: lunge M : meditate

: meditate R: unsheathe your sword

What is Demonfall?

Demonfall is a fighting Roblox game that follows the story of Demon Slayer. Just like in the anime, you watch your family die at the hands of a demon. To survive, you have to grab a weapon and defeat the evil that destroyed your life. You become a demon slayer tasked to protect the world from these creatures. However, if you are defeated in battle, you will restart your adventure as the enemy that slays you.

