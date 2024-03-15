Fairy Tail Magic Era codes (March 2024)

Become a part of the Fairy Tail: Magic Era world and use your magic to protect it from evil. Meet other players who can be your allies in this journey, and together you will be unstoppable. Make your adventure more exciting by rerolling abilities to get new magic.

You will have to face many opponents to receive spins, but don’t fret—you can also use Fairy Tail: Magic Era codes. We made this list to help you redeem codes with ease and claim free Spins, among other valuable rewards. If you want to prove you’re the strongest fighter, check out our list of Project Baki 3 codes to claim freebies in that epic game as well!

All Fairy Tail: Magic Era codes list

Active Fairy Tail: Magic Era codes

Release! —Redeem for 100 Spins

—Redeem for 100 Spins MoreSpins—Redeem for 80 Spins

Expired Fairy Tail: Magic Era codes show more CodeFix

Likes2000

ShaelsGiftNotTakumi

NeverCrashAgain

Ritual

CaptureThePoint !

! Jewels1 show less

How to redeem codes in Fairy Tail: Magic Era

To redeem codes in Fairy Tail: Magic Era, follow our guide below:

Press Enter to claim your prize | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Fairy Tail: Magic Era in Roblox. Press the M key on your keyboard to open the main menu. Go into the Codes tab. Type the code into the text field. Press Enter to receive your goodies!

How to get more Fairy Tail: Magic Era codes

You can look for Fairy Tail: Magic Era codes on the Fairy Tail: Magic Era Discord and The Magic Era Roblox group, but bookmarking this article is the better option. You will save precious time by occasionally opening this page to check for new codes instead of filtering out irrelevant information on the official socials to find them all.

Why are my Fairy Tail: Magic Era codes not working?

If you don’t receive your reward after entering Fairy Tail: Magic Era codes, double-check if you’ve made any typos. You should copy/paste codes to avoid making this mistake in the future. However, if you run into expired codes, claiming rewards is, unfortunately, out of the question. You can inform us about any outdated codes you find, and we will check whether the code should be added to our Expired list.

Other ways to get free rewards in Fairy Tail: Magic Era

It’s unfortunate, but you won’t find alternative options to get free rewards apart from using Fairy Tail: Magic Era codes. Reroll opportunities and XP have to be earned by completing quests. However, you can look through Discord on occasion to check if there are giveaways or special events that you can participate in to try your luck at winning goodies!

What is Fairy Tail: Magic Era?

Fairy Tail: Magic Era is a combat Roblox game set in the magical world of Fairy Tail. Before you start your journey, you will roll for an ability so that your character can fight enemies with powerful magic. You can then explore the map, defeat more enemies for XP, reroll your skills to try different types of magic, and join strong guilds to fight alongside allies.

