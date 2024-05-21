DonQuixote Knight Simulator codes (May 2024)

Updated May 21, 2024: Looked for new codes!

If you want to show what kind of knight you can be, you don’t have to pick internet battles—play DonQuixote Knight Simulator instead! You get a horse, a lance, and a track where everyone can see how amazing you are. There are even DonQuixote Knight Simulator codes to help.

Since you start as a skinny fellow who can’t make it very far, it’s good to know that there are codes that you can use to claim enough Gems and Wins to get a better horse, weapon, and everything else necessary to make you a proper knight. If you’re looking for more freebies to grab in a similar Roblox title, check out our article on Strength Simulator codes, too!

All DonQuixote Knight Simulator codes list

Working DonQuixote Knight Simulator codes

LIKE5000 —Redeem for 10 Gems

—Redeem for 10 Gems LIKE3000 —Redeem for a Hatch Double Chance Potion

—Redeem for a Hatch Double Chance Potion LIKE300 —Redeem for a Double Wins Potion

—Redeem for a Double Wins Potion NEW—Redeem for 100 Gems

Expired DonQuixote Knight Simulator codes

There are no expired DonQuixote Knight Simulator codes right now.

How to redeem codes in DonQuixote Knight Simulator

Follow our step-by-step guide below to redeem DonQuixote Knight Simulator codes:

Redeem your codes via Settings | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch DonQuixote Knight Simulator in Roblox. Click on the Settings button in the menu on the right. Input a working code into the ENTER CODE field. Click on CLAIM to grab your freebies!

How to get more DonQuixote Knight Simulator codes

Aside from checking the game’s Roblox page, which we’ve linked above, you can look for DonQuixote Knight Simulator codes by joining the Block Maker Discord server and the Lancer Legion Studio Roblox group. However, you’ll find the newest codes faster by bookmarking and revisiting our article because we keep them all in a curated list that gets updated as soon as fresh codes drop.

Why are my DonQuixote Knight Simulator codes not working?

When entering DonQuixote Knight Simulator codes, you should always be careful about the proper spelling. Codes are usually case-sensitive, so capitalizing a letter you shouldn’t will likely result in a message that the code isn’t valid. Instead of typing, you should use the reliable copy/paste method to ensure you get the desired freebies.

If you still aren’t able to get your free rewards, it probably means that the code has expired. If you find a code like that, let us know so that we can update our article ASAP.

Other ways to get free rewards in DonQuixote Knight Simulator

When you’re done redeeming DonQuixote Knight Simulator codes, there are plenty of other ways to grab free rewards in the game. You can collect login gifts by playing the game every day, as well as daily gifts based on the date you started playing the game. There are also playtime rewards and a lucky wheel you can spin every 12 hours. On top of all that, you can get a free starter pack as a new player by playing the game for 35 minutes. Join the developer’s Roblox group we’ve linked above for additional rewards.

What is DonQuixote Knight Simulator?

DonQuixote Knight Simulator is a Roblox clicker game in which you train and collect Power so that you can gallop across the track and break through various obstacles. The further you get, the more Wins you are rewarded with. When you complete quests, you also receive Gems and Potions. When you collect enough resources, you can purchase better horses, weapons, and gear for your avatar.

