Disney Speedstorm Codes May 2024

Updated May 29, 2024: We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Test your driving skills against numerous Disney characters and race for the title of the fastest Disney hero. You’ll need all the help you can get to unlock and upgrade all the racers, which is where Disney Speedstorm codes will come in handy.

Codes for Disney Speedstorm will provide you with all sorts of goodies, including racer shards, cosmetics, and Upgrade Coins so that you can level up your favorite racer and leave the competition in the dust. The codes will only get you so far in the game, and it’s up to you to use those freebies wisely. If you’re looking for codes in similar racing games, dive into our article on Indian Bike Driving 3D cheat codes and get more free prizes.

All Disney Speedstorm codes list

Working Disney Speedstorm codes

ARBEEVANITY3 —Redeem for 1,500 Upgrade Coins, 450 Vanity Coins, Peppermint Stick avatar, and Smiling Arbee avatar (New)

—Redeem for 1,500 Upgrade Coins, 450 Vanity Coins, Peppermint Stick avatar, and Smiling Arbee avatar ARBEERACERSHARD2 —Redeem for 1,500 Upgrade Coins, 450 Vanity Coins, Peppermint Stick avatar, and Smiling Arbee avatar (New)

—Redeem for 1,500 Upgrade Coins, 450 Vanity Coins, Peppermint Stick avatar, and Smiling Arbee avatar ARBEERACER2SHARD —Redeem for 5 Oswald Shards (New)

—Redeem for 5 Oswald Shards PRSSTRTGIFT—Redeem for 1,500 Upgrade Coins

Expired Disney Speedstorm codes

How to redeem codes in Disney Speedstorm

Here’s how to redeem Disney Speedstorm codes in five simple steps:

Go to the Settings menu | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Type in your codes here | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Disney Speedstorm on your preferred device. Click the Settings button (1) in the top-right corner of the screen. Click the Redeem a Code tab (2) to reach the code redemption page. Enter your code into the empty text box (3). Click the Search button (4) to obtain your free prizes.

How to get more codes in Disney Speedstorm

The best place to get all the Disney Speedstorm codes is right here. Bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and check back daily, and we’ll add the latest codes as soon as they’re released. If you want to comb the web for codes by yourself, you can start by checking the official Disney Speedstorm Discord server, the official Twitter/X account (@SpeedstormGame), and subscribe to the official Disney Speedstorm YouTube channel.

Why are my Disney Speedstorm codes not working?

Your Disney Speedstorm codes are likely not working due to spelling or casing errors hidden within. Double-check your codes before hitting that Search button, or copy and paste them into the game to make sure they’re correct. If you still cannot get your codes to work, they’ve likely expired over time.

How to get more free rewards in Disney Speedstorm

You can win plenty of freebies in Disney Speedstorm by visiting the in-game shop and claiming free items every day. Make sure to collect your free daily gacha box that contains racer and companion shards. Don’t forget to complete all time-limited events to win more resources and unlock other racers. Alternatively, there’s always grinding for Upgrade Coins, Vanity Coins, racer shards, and cosmetics in Ranked Multiplayer races.

What is Disney Speedstorm?

Disney Speedstorm is a free-to-play multi-platform kart racing game featuring characters from famous Disney franchises. Players can participate in local and online multiplayer races, using power-ups to take down other racers and make their way to the top positions. You race around tracks inspired by well-known locales from Disney movies and TV shows, unlocking more characters as you progress through the game.

If you can’t get enough of all things Disney, don’t skip our article with Disney Dreamlight Valley codes, too. Check out the rest of our Codes section to find even more free rewards in hundreds of popular games.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more