Dig to China codes (April 2024)

Updated Apr. 23, 2024: Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Roblox players unite—it’s time to Dig to China! Use all the available tools, bombs, and weapons to reach the other side of the world with the help of other players on the server. If you run out of bombs, you can rely on codes.

Dig to China codes will give you a ton of Bombs and Points that will make your digging much more efficient. Redeem the codes listed below before they become inactive, and reach Zhongguo hassle-free. If you’re looking for another game that allows you to use explosives, check out our Bomb Tag codes to get cool freebies.

All Dig to China codes list

Working Dig to China codes

50K —Redeem for 5k Points (New)

—Redeem for 5k Points BombsAreFun —Redeem for 1k Points

—Redeem for 1k Points Bombs4Life —Redeem for 1.5k Bombs

—Redeem for 1.5k Bombs thisisacode —Redeem for 9,999 Bombs

—Redeem for 9,999 Bombs Explosions12 —Redeem for 500 Bombs

—Redeem for 500 Bombs J8g43SL —Redeem for 5k Points

—Redeem for 5k Points ExplodingHeadEmoji —Redeem for 1k Bombs

—Redeem for 1k Bombs RubyRocks:3 —Redeem for a Special Bomb

—Redeem for a Special Bomb ExplodingTime —Redeem for 5k Points

—Redeem for 5k Points for0.1secondsuponjoiningyouwillseeasecretmessage —Redeem for 7k Bombs

—Redeem for 7k Bombs Bx42L3 —Redeem for 3k Bombs

—Redeem for 3k Bombs BombsAway64 —Redeem for 1k Bombs

—Redeem for 1k Bombs JoinTheDiscord—Redeem for 9,999 Points

Expired Dig to China codes show more DeepDiscoveries

TRICKORTREAT

MERRYCHRISTMAS

UPDATE

P2W

BIGGERSERVERS

PETS

RubyRocks

PETUPDATE

CodesUpdate

50MILLIONVISITS show less

How to redeem codes in Dig to China

To redeem Dig to China codes, follow the steps below:

Click here to get rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Dig to China on Roblox. Click the bird button on the left side of your screen. Input your code into the Enter code here! text box. Click Submit! to get your free goodies.

How to get more Dig to China codes

If you want to look for Dig to China codes on your own, you can join the Ribidium Discord server, follow the game on X (@RubidiumRBLX), or subscribe to their YouTube channel (@RubidiumRBLX). In case you don’t want to waste time scrolling through all the official sources, you can bookmark this post. We compiled a list of all the active codes, and we add the latest ones as soon as they’re dropped, so come back occasionally to get the updates.

Why are my Dig to China codes not working?

Triple-checking your spelling should be your first step if you can’t redeem Dig to China codes. Mistyping will prevent your from getting the goodies, so consider copying and pasting the codes instead of entering them manually. If you’re still unable to claim freebies, the codes have expired.

Other ways to get free rewards in Dig to China

Besides redeeming Dig to China codes, you can also complete challenges to get free rewards. Also, join the Rubidium! Roblox group to get a free bomb. Another option is to join the Discord linked above for giveaways and special events.

What is Dig to China?

In Dig to China, your main task is to reach China by digging the ground. To make this job easier, you can use bombs, nukes, and various other weapons. Once you reach the other side of the world, you will receive Points that you can use to purchase better bombs. Completing challenges will give you Bombs you can use to rebirth and become more efficient, so don’t miss a chance to visit the Challenges office in the lobby!

If you want to try out cool weapons in another Roblox game, check out our War Tycoon codes article to learn how to get freebies. And to find codes for other experiences, head over to our Roblox codes section.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more