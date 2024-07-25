Roblox It Girl codes (July 2024)

Updated July 25, 2024: Found new codes!

Recommended Videos

If Devil Wears Prada is your favorite movie, you’re in the right place. It Girl allows you to unleash your inner fashion icon and create outfits that will leave everyone in awe. From cottagecore to gyaru, you’ll get to dip your toes in various styles and trends.

To create the best and most unique outfits, you need good, eye-catching pieces, and those can be pricy. You’ll earn resources by participating and winning in fashion shows, but redeeming It Girl codes is the easiest way to obtain free Diamonds, clothes, and accessories. Grab these codes and live out your fashionista fantasy! Check out our list of Dress To Impress (DTI) codes as well to get freebies in a similar game.

All It Girl codes list

Working It Girl codes

ITGIRL—Redeem for 250 Diamonds

Influencer It Girl codes

MADDYAFK —Redeem for 200 Diamonds (New)

—Redeem for 200 Diamonds M1SST3KK —Redeem for the Miss Tekk’s Dress

—Redeem for the Miss Tekk’s Dress TAVERSIA —Redeem for the Roses Crown

—Redeem for the Roses Crown RUPAULSD0LL—Redeem for the Drag Race Crown

Expired It Girl codes

HAPPY100K

How to redeem codes in It Girl

Follow the steps below to redeem It Girl codes easily:

Click this button to redeem codes. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open It Girl on Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon on the left side of the screen. Insert a working code into the Enter code here! text field. Click the Redeem button below the text box to get rewards.

How to get more codes in It Girl

Finding all the available It Girl codes can be challenging since you have to scroll through various sources. You will find some codes on the official IT GIRL Discord server, but to get influencer codes, you have to follow all the It Girl influencers and look for codes on their official platforms.

This can be so much work, which is why we offer an easier solution. Since we do all the research on a daily basis, you can just bookmark this article and come back every now and then to see what we find.

Why are my It Girl codes not working?

Your It Girl codes won’t work if you make spelling errors or use the wrong case. To ensure you don’t mistype them, we suggest you copy the codes you wish to use and paste them into the text box.

Also, codes can expire at any time, and there’s no way of knowing when that will happen. For that reason, try to use them as soon as they’re out so you don’t miss out on free Diamonds and special items.

Other ways to get free rewards in It Girl

Besides redeeming all the It Girl codes, the only other way to obtain Diamonds is by participating in fashion shows (the top three spots get the most). You can always join the Discord server linked above to keep track of all the giveaways and special events. By participating, you will get a chance to win various prizes.

What is It Girl?

It Girl is a Bratz-doll-inspired fashion experience on Roblox, very similar to Dress To Impress. Here, you get to choose your model’s entire appearance, including hair and makeup, and put on stylish clothes. Compete in fashion shows by picking an outfit that fits the theme. Create your look carefully, as those who rank the highest get a ton of Diamonds!

If you’re tired of modeling and want to try being an influencer instead, check out our Become a Famous Influencer codes article to get freebies. To get codes for other experiences, explore the rest of our Roblox codes section.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy