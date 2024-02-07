Bomb Tag codes (February 2024)

Bomb Tag is a game of tag with a deadly twist. Instead of just running up to players and poking them, you have to pass a bomb that can kill you. It’s a hilariously fun experience that also rewards you with gems in each round!

It takes many rounds to gather gems, so make it easier for yourself by using Bomb Tag codes. Instead of piling up currency to buy crates, you can redeem these codes to get free crates! Open them and see what cool animations, effects, and bombs you’ll get! On the other hand, if you want to solve murder cases, check out our article with Murder Mystery 2 codes to get freebies in that title as well!

All Bomb Tag codes list

Active Bomb Tag codes

bigrevamp! —Redeem for 3 Enchanted Crates (New)

—Redeem for 3 Enchanted Crates magician! —Redeem for 2 Supreme Crates (New)

—Redeem for 2 Supreme Crates blowup —Redeem for 3 Normal Crates

—Redeem for 3 Normal Crates likeformore —Redeem for a Normal Crate

—Redeem for a Normal Crate bombtag—Redeem for an Enchanted Crate

Expired Bomb Tag codes show more There are currently no expired Bomb Tag codes. show less

How to redeem codes in Bomb Tag

If you want to redeem codes in Bomb Tag, follow the tutorial below:

Click Redeem to get your freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Bomb Tag in Roblox. Turn right to find a pile of boxes named Codes when in the lobby. Approach the boxes to open the code redemption window. Type the codes into the text box. Click Redeem to get your rewards!

How to get more Bomb Tag codes

If you’re in need of more Bomb Tag codes, check out the official X account (@BombTagRoblox), Bomb Tag Discord, and Clueless Dev Roblox group. Searching for codes on your own may consume a lot of your time, though. We advise that you bookmark our article instead and occasionally open it to get newly released codes as we look for them every day!

Why are my Bomb Tag codes not working?

Error messages that appear as you enter Bomb Tag codes could be due to typos. Stop manually inputting them and instead use copy/paste to ensure that you don’t make typos in the future. Are you still experiencing difficulties? Then, the code is most likely inactive. Expiration dates could be the cause of your troubles, so make sure you redeem all the codes as soon as you see new ones.

Other ways to get free rewards in Bomb Tag

There are more free items you can obtain in-game—not just those that you get by redeeming Bomb Tag codes. You can use the giant spinning wheel in the lobby, which grants free spins daily. Go into the AFK zone, and you can gather free gems without doing anything. Additionally, join the developer’s Roblox group to unlock more rewards!

What is Bomb Tag?

Bomb Tag is a competitive Roblox game where you have to tag others and avoid getting tagged. However, instead of touching your competitors, you need to hand them a bomb. The player that has the bomb will try to pass it to someone else while everyone runs amok around the map. If the bomb explodes, the player holding it gets eliminated from the round.

