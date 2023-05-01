Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun is one of the new action-adventure experiences on Roblox, based on the popular anime Demon Slayer. Players start with a designated clan and then choose the path of a demon slayer or a demon by learning from the formidable masters.

After starting, you’ll be put through a few rounds of training to understand the movement and combat system. The fighting is parry-based and it can take a while to master. The game also features several NPCs and quests you can complete easily.

However, we have not found any codes for Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun and the option to redeem them has not been added yet. The developers update the game regularly, and you’ll get free Clan Spins to change your clan. If you share an enthusiasm for anime Roblox games, check out King of Sea codes, and King Legacy codes to get a quick headstart.

All Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun Codes List

Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun Codes (Working)

Here are all the working codes Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun.

As of now, there are no working codes for Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun. The developers added a set of five free Clan spins after the game got 5,000 likes. Similarly, at 13,000 likes they added five more free Clan Spins. You can redeem the 10 free Clan Spins by pressing “M” to visit the in-game shop. Once in the shop, select the Clan Reroll option to change your clan.

Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun Codes (Expired)

These are expired codes for Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun.

There are no expired codes for Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun

How to redeem codes in Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun

Screengrab via Roblox

In Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun there is no method to redeem codes as of yet. We will update this article with the necessary information when the developers add this feature to the game. Although, you can visit the in-game shop to redeem the 10 free Clan Spins. Follow the steps below to change your designated clan name.

Press M

Select the Shop option

Scroll down on page one, and select the Clan Reroll option

Your clan name will change, and this costs one Clan Spin each time you do it

Related: How to install Roblox shaders

How can you get more Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun codes?

If you want to get more codes for Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun and stay on top of updates, then follow and join the official groups for this experience. The best way to ensure you get Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun codes is to join the Roblox Group and the official DS: Midnight Sun Discord channel. You can also keep an eye on the official DS: Midnight Sun Trello page to stay updated. We update our code articles regularly, so you can bookmark this page by pressing Ctrl+D, and return regularly to check out the new working codes.

What is Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun?

Demon Slayer: Midnight Sun is a new action-adventure experience on Roblox inspired by the Demon Slayer anime. The mode is an open-world sandbox ARPG. You start with a basic weapon and will have to earn money by completing easier quests found across the village. You can also train with different masters to learn new breathing styles.