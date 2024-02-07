Death Star Tycoon codes (February 2024)

Join the dark side—it’s more fun! Death Star Tycoon will let you get the whole experience by casting you in the role of an evil mastermind, spreading havoc across the galaxy. Purchase powerful new weapons and embark on an exciting interplanetary journey.

However, building something so grandiose as a Death Star can be challenging. If you need to get some spare parts for free, grab Death Star Tycoon codes! Since everything in this game costs a lot of money, and earning more feels glacially slow, every free reward will help tremendously. And, if you enjoy building other machines, you can grab more freebies if you check out our list of Car Dealership Tycoon codes.

All Death Star Tycoon codes list

Death Star Tycoon codes (Working)

SAVETHEFLEET —Redeem for a Supremacy Ship

—Redeem for a Supremacy Ship THENOOBTWEETS —Redeem for an Auto Collect

—Redeem for an Auto Collect BLUEBIRD2020—Redeem for Birds Nest Dropper

Death Star Tycoon codes (Expired) show more MAYTHEFOURTH show less

How to redeem codes in Death Star Tycoon

Redeeming codes in Death Star Tycoon is simple. Follow the steps below:

Click the Twitter bird button to redeem your codes. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Death Star Tycoon on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird button in the bottom-left section of the screen. Enter your code into the text box. Press Submit to claim your rewards.

How to get more Death Star Tycoon codes

We keep an eye on the upcoming Death Star Tycoon codes, so you can stay in the loop with all free rewards if you bookmark this page. If you prefer to do your own research, you can also explore the official X account (@NoobArmyRBX), YouTube channel (@NoobArmy5816), and the Иoob Army Discord server. However, this approach takes more time than just picking up codes from our list every once in a while.

Why are my Death Star Tycoon codes not working?

If you get the Wrong code error message, make sure to double-check your spelling. Your Death Star Tycoon code won’t work if you use the wrong capitalization or leave in an extra space.

It’s also possible that a code has expired since the developer takes them down without any warning. If you notice an invalid code on our Working list before we do, report the issue so that we can update this guide.

Other ways to get free rewards in Death Star Tycoon

Unfortunately, there aren’t many ways of getting free rewards easily aside from redeeming Death Star Tycoon codes. The only way of getting some freebies is by joining the Tycoon Typhoon Roblox group to pick up the membership gift or browse the above-linked Discord server for potential giveaways.

What is Death Star Tycoon?

Death Star Tycoon is a Roblox simulator title where you get to manage your space station and hop from planet to planet. Show off your fighting skills by facing other players in competitive battles. Beating enemies and destroying their ships will be easier after purchasing quality gear, so redeem Death Star Tycoon codes if you want to shoot for the top of the leaderboard.

If you enjoy Roblox simulator games, take a look at the Rarity Factory Tycoon codes article to get more rewards and boost your business. For more cool freebies, you can browse the rest of our Roblox Codes section.