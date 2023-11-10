Rarity Factory Tycoon codes (November 2023)

Running a factory is a serious endeavor, even in Roblox experiences. The most difficult task in this tycoon game is earning enough resources at the beginning to get everything up and running. Rely on Rarity Factory Tycoon codes to get a head start in building your business empire.

Thanks to these codes, you’ll obtain a lot of Luck and Money Boosts that will make your progress faster since you’ll be able to produce rarer and more valuable orbs and earn more money. If you’re a fan of similar Roblox titles, check out our Working codes for Gladiator Tycoon article and learn how to claim freebies in that game as well!

All Rarity Factory Tycoon codes list

Rarity Factory Tycoon codes (Working)

10mvisits —Redeem for 5 minutes of 3x Luck (New)

—Redeem for 5 minutes of 3x Luck spooky —Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Money (New)

—Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Money 30klikes—Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Luck (New)

Rarity Factory Tycoon codes (Expired)

20klikes

12klikes

EASTER

stpatricks

rftx

xmas2022

2klikes

500likes

halloween

1kccu

1kmembers

500favorites

50kvisits

100likes

10kvisits

How to redeem Rarity Factory Tycoon codes

Follow the instructions below to redeem Rarity Factory Tycoon codes:

Start Rarity Factory Tycoon in Roblox. Click on the Settings icon on the left side of your screen. Paste or type in the code in the ENTER CODE text box. Click on REDEEM to obtain freebies.

How can you get more Rarity Factory Tycoon codes?

We search the web every day looking for the latest Rarity Factory Tycoon codes, so the most convenient way to get all the codes is by saving our article and checking it occasionally to see whether we have updated our lists.

If you still want to do independent research, you can join the official Rarity Factory Tycoon Discord server. Developers usually announce new codes in the game-news channel.

Why are my Rarity Factory Tycoon codes not working?

Trying to redeem Rarity Factory Tycoon codes, but the game isn’t budging? Make sure to check the spelling if you’re entering the codes manually. If you made a typo or even left an extra space somewhere, you won’t be able to claim freebies. To avoid this, select the code on our list, press CTRL+C on your keyboard to copy it, and then paste it into the game.

Another reason why the codes you’re trying to redeem don’t work is their expiration date. Sooner or later, codes expire, but developers don’t disclose how long certain codes will remain active. Because of that, make sure you claim your goodies as quickly as possible! In case you find an inactive code on our list, let us know by leaving a comment, and we will investigate.

Other ways to get free rewards in Rarity Factory Tycoon

Redeeming Rarity Factory Tycoon codes isn’t the only way to obtain freebies. You can also get Luck, Money, and Process Speed Boosts by claiming gifts every few minutes (click on the GIFTS icon on the left side of the screen) and daily rewards every 24 hours (click on the DAILY icon below GIFTS).

Another option is to monitor the giveaways channel on the game’s official Discord and participate should the developers decide to organize a new one.

What is Rarity Factory Tycoon?

Rarity Factory Tycoon is a tycoon Roblox experience where you get to run a factory and upgrade it by collecting orbs of different rarities and putting them in an orb processor to earn money. The rarer the orbs, the more cash you’ll get. Once you earn enough resources, you can improve the speed and quality of your facilities and further increase production.

