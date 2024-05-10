Anime Slots codes (May 2024)

Updated May 10, 2024: We found the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

In Anime Slots, you can turn on the auto-roll button and relax while the game randomly generates auras for your character. The best auras are the rarest ones, so be persistent until you collect them all. Luck Boosts come in handy if you want to roll for the best auras.

The easiest way to get Luck Boosts is to redeem Anime Slots codes. Check out our list below and quickly redeem all the currently available codes before they expire. If you want another fantastic RNG experience where you can get UGC items, check out our list of UGC RNG codes, too.

All Anime Slots codes list

Active Anime Slots codes

7KLIKES —Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost (only works on new servers) (New)

—Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost SORRYFORDELAY! —Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost (only works on new servers) (New)

—Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost UPDATE2.75! —Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost

—Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost 4.5KLIKES —Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost

—Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost AllShifted!—Redeem for a temporary Luck Boost

Expired Anime Slots codes show more SorryForDelay!

SorryForDelay2!

Update2!

Update1!

SorryForLuck!

1KLIKES

1.5KLIKES

Update2.5!

2KLIKES

2.5KLIKES

3KLIKES

4KLIKES

5KLIKES show less

How to redeem codes in Anime Slots

You can redeem codes for Anime Slots easily, as shown in the tutorial below:

Press Enter to claim your reward | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Anime Slots in Roblox. Press the Twitter bird icon on the left to open the code redemption box. Type the code into the Enter Code text field. Hit Enter to claim the prize.

How to get more Anime Slots codes

Anime Slots Discord and Workers Affiliates Roblox group are the two official accounts that you can follow and occasionally check for new Anime Slots codes. However, it’s not fun to be flooded by so much unrelated information to find free rewards. The best solution we can give you is to bookmark this page and take a look at our list every now and then since we add the latest codes as soon as they get released.

Why are my Anime Slots codes not working?

When manually inputting Anime Slots codes, it’s easy to make a typo or two. Worry less about typing special characters and using Caps Lock and copy/paste codes directly into the redemption box instead.

Correctly entering codes won’t guarantee that you’ll claim the rewards because a code won’t work if it’s expired. In that situation, you can reach out to us and let us investigate.

Other ways to get rewards in Anime Slots

The best way to get free Luck Boosts is with Anime Slots codes. However, if you like the game and join the above-linked Roblox group, you can gain a 2x Luck boost. Otherwise, check Discord on occasion, as the developer might host giveaways and special events there.

What is Anime Slots?

The key to getting the best experience in Anime Slots is to collect the rarest auras. Press the Roll button and sit back as the game randomly generates auras, which you can add to your collection and equip to showcase to your friends. You can explore the map to find random items to boost your chance of obtaining rare auras.

Make sure to check out our list of RNG Legends codes as well to claim free goodies for that title and the rest of our Roblox Codes section to discover more codes for other popular games.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more