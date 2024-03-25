Anime Roulette codes (March 2024)

Say my title!—use these words to get the respect you deserve in Anime Roulette. With over 50 titles to collect, spin as much as you can to get them all and show them off in front of everyone on the server. However, the spins aren’t free.

Recommended Videos

The good news is that you can get plenty of Cash to get more spins using Anime Roulette codes, making the process of collecting all the titles a breeze. If you’re a fan of RNG games, check out our article on RNG Legends codes and grab all the freebies that this title has to offer, too!

All Anime Roulette codes list

Active Anime Roulette codes

TOOKTOOLONG —Redeem for 500 Cash

—Redeem for 500 Cash FIVETHOUSANDLIKES —Redeem for 500 Cash

—Redeem for 500 Cash Release —Redeem for 500 Cash

—Redeem for 500 Cash Showtime—Redeem for 500 Cash

Expired Anime Roulette codes

There are currently no expired Anime Roulette codes.

How to redeem codes in Anime Roulette

Redeeming Anime Roulette codes is a simple process—check out our guide below:

Click this button to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Anime Roulette in Roblox. Click on the four dots icon in the menu on the left. Input a code into the Enter Code Here field. See if the game accepts the correctly entered code automatically. Enjoy your rewards!

How to get more Anime Roulette codes

The best place where you can find all the Anime Roulette codes in one spot is this article. We suggest you bookmark the page and come back to it regularly because we’re always on top of the newest drops!

If you really want to look for codes on your own, you can join the Anime Roulette Discord server, check the developer’s X profile (@ShowtimeeRBLX), and join the Anime Roulette Roblox group.

Why are my Anime Roulette codes not working?

The most common reason why your Anime Roulette codes aren’t working is that they probably contain a typo. Since codes are case-sensitive, the best approach is to copy them from our article and paste them into the game. If you’re still not getting any results, then the code has most likely expired. Let us know if you come across any such codes, and we’ll update our article right away!

Other ways to get rewards in Anime Roulette

Other than using Anime Roulette codes, you can grab freebies while playing. Walk around the map, and you’ll find floating rewards that you can pick up, mostly in the form of extra Coins. You can also boost your luck by joining the Roblox group we’ve linked above.

What is Anime Roulette?

Anime Roulette is a Roblox RNG game that is all about collecting cool titles from popular anime series. You use money for spins and test your luck on grabbing titles and adding them to your inventory. While the size of your inventory is limited, you can purchase additional slots. The primary use for the cash you collect, however, is getting more spins so that you can grab a desired title and equip it to look cool in front of everyone.

If you’re looking for freebies in similar Roblox titles, check out our article on Don’t Move codes! You can also explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section for more free rewards in all your favorite games!

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more