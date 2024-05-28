Anime RNG codes (May 2024)

Updated May 28, 2024: Added the new codes!

Collecting all my favorite characters is always fun, so I couldn’t wait to jump into Anime RNG. From Luffy to Naruto—the whole squad is here. You just need to have enough luck to summon them. If you’re not feeling lucky, Anime RNG codes are here to save the day.

By redeeming the codes for Anime RNG, you can claim free Coins and Luck Potions, both essential to trick the RNG system. Beat the odds and unlock all your favorite characters hassle-free. If you’re interested in more rewards in a similar game, visit our article with Anime RNG Battlegrounds codes, too.

All Anime RNG codes list

Anime RNG codes (Working)

JixxyJaxLiedHereIsSomeCoins —Redeem for 50 Coins

—Redeem for 50 Coins Release—Redeem for 50 Coins and 5 Luck Potions

Anime RNG codes (Expired) show more UPDATE show less

How to redeem codes in Anime RNG

To redeem Anime RNG codes, follow the instructions below:

Click here to get rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Anime RNG on Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon on the left side of the screen. Scroll to the bottom of the Settings menu. Enter a working code into the text box. Press Redeem to receive your rewards.

How to get more Anime RNG codes

All the active Anime RNG codes are available on our Working list. That’s why bookmarking this page and visiting it often is the best way to go. Alternatively, you’ll need to seek the codes scattered on the game’s social media. If you still prefer researching on your own, check out the official Anime RNG Discord server, X account (@Guuraito), and YouTube channel (@JixxyJax).

Why are my Anime RNG codes not working?

If you encounter an issue regarding your Anime RNG code, your first step should be checking if you’ve spelled everything correctly. Since the codes tend to get long, we recommend copying and pasting them into the game instead of entering all of that manually.

If spellchecking doesn’t solve the problem, your code is, unfortunately, no longer valid. Roblox codes only last for a limited time, so claim all the prizes as soon as you can before they expire.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime RNG

Sadly, Anime RNG codes are the only way to claim free rewards at the moment. The only alternative route is joining the above-linked Discord server to participate in the giveaways. Since the game is about luck anyway, why not test it out again?

What is Anime RNG?

Anime RNG is a Roblox fighting game centered around rolling for different characters. It draws inspiration from many popular anime, including but not limited to Dragon Ball Z, Bleach, Naruto, and One Piece. Can you collect all the iconic heroes? If you ever feel like luck is not on your side, redeem Anime RNG for an extra boost.

