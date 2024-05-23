Anime RNG Battlegrounds codes (May 2024)

Updated May 22, 2024: Found new codes!

If you’re looking for a challenging battle royale title, you’ll love Anime RNG Battlegrounds. The game’s combat is centered around auras, the special powers inspired by several popular anime, such as Dragon Ball Z and Bleach. You can roll for auras or use them to craft potions.

Of course, with the word RNG in the title, you know you’ll have to deal with the often-irritating gacha system. Don’t worry—it gets better if you redeem Anime RNG Battlegrounds codes and stockpile plenty of Rerolls and Gems. After you do so, check out our article with Anime Last Stand (ALS) codes as well for more free rewards.

All Anime RNG Battlegrounds codes list

Anime RNG Battlegrounds codes (Working)

DealerFIXED —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems ty4kfavs —Redeem for 100 Gems and 2 Super Rolls

—Redeem for 100 Gems and 2 Super Rolls ty5kfavs —Redeem for 100 Gems and 2 Super Rolls

—Redeem for 100 Gems and 2 Super Rolls ty6kfavs —Redeem for 100 Gems and 2 Super Rolls

—Redeem for 100 Gems and 2 Super Rolls ty2klikes —Redeem for 2 Super Rolls

—Redeem for 2 Super Rolls ty500kvisits —Redeem for 1 Super Roll

—Redeem for 1 Super Roll BossStudio —Redeem for 100 Gems and 2 Super Rolls

—Redeem for 100 Gems and 2 Super Rolls Release!—Redeem for 100 Gems, 2 Luck Potions, and 2 Super Luck Potions

Anime RNG Battlegrounds codes (Expired) show more HowMuchGems?

HowMuchPotions?

HowMuchRolls?

ty2500favs

Ty3000favs

ty1000likes

ty100kVisits

Update1

SryForBug

Ty2000favs

ty500likes

tyfor500favs

tyfor1000favs

tyfor1500favs

sorryforallshutdown

datafix show less

How to redeem codes in Anime RNG Battlegrounds

Redeeming codes for Anime RNG Battlegrounds is easy if you know where to look. Follow the instructions below:

Click here to get your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Anime RNG Battlegrounds on Roblox. Click the Settings button on the left side of the screen. Press the Codes button next to the Settings menu. Insert your code into the text box. Click Redeem to receive your rewards.

How to get more Anime RNG Battlegrounds codes

If you’re looking for the most convenient way of getting all the Anime RNG Battlegrounds codes, we suggest bookmarking this article. We search for new codes every day and add them to the list as soon as they drop.

You can also look for codes in the official Anime RNG Battlegrounds Discord server and Boss Studio [V.5] Roblox group. However, keep in mind that this is a slower method of getting your rewards because there’s no dedicated channel for the codes.

Why are my Anime RNG Battlegrounds codes not working?

Tried entering an Anime RNG Battlegrounds code from the list and got the Invalid code! error message? It’s possible that your code has expired. The codes don’t last forever, so try getting all free rewards fast while they’re still available.

Another possibility is that you’ve made a typo. It happens to the best of us, especially when codes are as long as in Anime RNG Battlegrounds. We recommend copying and pasting them into the game to avoid the potential misspellings.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime RNG Battlegrounds

Aside from redeeming Anime RNG Battlegrounds codes, you can get more free goodies by completing the achievements. The daily rewards system is also available, offering increasingly better prizes as you progress, such as free Gems and Potions.

What is Anime RNG Battlegrounds?

Anime RNG Battlegrounds is a Roblox fighting experience featuring characters and powers from a variety of popular anime—from Naruto to Seven Deadly Sins. Roll your favorite aura and step into the battlefield to face competitive enemies. Learn more techniques, craft potions, and aim for the top spots on the leaderboard.

