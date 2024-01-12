Anime Revolution Simulator codes (January 2024)

Collecting my favorite heroes is a fun pastime, whether in the form of figurines or video game characters. Anime Revolution Simulator is a Roblox experience that scratches that itch. It offers a distinct vibe compared to the rest of the anime-inspired titles on the platform.

Where there’s collecting, there is also gacha. While it’s cool when things go your way, it gets stale quickly when you keep pulling out the same duplicate several times in a row. If you find this as annoying as I do, rush to redeem Anime Revolution Simulator codes and earn your spins faster. If you enjoyed this game, check out the Anime Fighting Simulator X codes article and grab more freebies!

All Anime Revolution Simulator codes list

Anime Revolution Simulator codes (Working)

srrybugs —Redeem for 1 Coins Potion and 1 Damage Potion (New)

—Redeem for 1 Coins Potion and 1 Damage Potion srrybugs —Redeem for 1 Coins Potion and 1 Damage Potion (New)

—Redeem for 1 Coins Potion and 1 Damage Potion Release —Redeem for 50 Coins

—Redeem for 50 Coins subflashziin—Redeem for 1 Lucky Potion, 1 Coins Potion, and 1 Damage Potion

Anime Revolution Simulator Codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Anime Revolution Simulator

To redeem Anime Revolution Simulator codes, follow the steps below:

Click on this button to access the redemption box | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Anime Revolution Simulator in Roblox. Click on the bird icon on the left side of the screen. Insert your code into the Enter Code text box. Press Redeem and enjoy your rewards.

How can you get more Anime Revolution Simulator codes?

The best way to claim the latest Anime Revolution Simulator codes without a hassle is to bookmark this article. We’re always adding new freebies to the list, so come back occasionally to see what’s new. If you prefer doing your own research, you can keep an eye on the official sources instead:

Why are my Anime Revolution Simulator codes not working?

Do you have a problem with redeeming Anime Revolution Simulator codes? If you got the Invalid code error message, try troubleshooting by checking your spelling for potential typos. With long and case-sensitive codes, it’s relatively easy for a mistake to slip in, so try copying and pasting them into the game instead of entering them manually.

If this doesn’t help, your code has likely expired at some point. When the developers don’t specify the expiration dates, predicting when the codes will stop working is impossible. Therefore, we would appreciate it if you would let us know if you stumbled upon an invalid code on our Working list.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Revolution Simulator

While Anime Revolution Simulator codes are great, there is another good way to score more rewards easily. All you have to do to earn more free Potions is to stay in the game. Click the gift icon on the right side of the screen to access the Time Rewards. Remember to check this feature often because new freebies appear every few minutes.

What is Anime Revolution Simulator?

Anime Revolution Simulator is a clicker Roblox game where you can collect beloved anime heroes and take them on an adventure. Engage in simple but fun combat to level your characters up and progress through the levels. There are many vibrant worlds to explore inspired by your favorite shows, such as One Piece, Naruto, and Tokyo Ghoul. Are you strong enough to unlock everything and defeat the most powerful bosses?

Find more codes for other popular Roblox titles by exploring our Codes section and redeem them to get a ton of exciting free rewards!