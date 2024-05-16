Anime Max Simulator codes (May 2024)

Updated May 16, 2024: Added the latest code!

In Anime Max Simulator, you get to fight powerful bosses with your favorite anime heroes by your side. To become the strongest fighter on the server, you need to increase your stats. If this is taking too long, consider redeeming codes.

Anime Max Simulator codes will give you a bunch of Potions, Gold, Premium Gems, and various other free items. All these freebies will help you become stronger and defeat all the enemies more quickly. For similar Roblox experiences, read our Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) codes and learn how to get freebies.

All Anime Max Simulator codes list

Working Anime Max Simulator codes

SORRY2 —Redeem for free Potions (New)

—Redeem for free Potions UPDATE15 —Redeem for 20 Gold and free Potions

—Redeem for 20 Gold and free Potions UPDATE14 —Redeem for 20 Gold and free Potions

—Redeem for 20 Gold and free Potions Monarch —Redeem for 5 Premium Gems

—Redeem for 5 Premium Gems Sorryforreset —Redeem for free Potions

—Redeem for free Potions Animemaxcomeback —Redeem for free Potions

—Redeem for free Potions OneMoreCode —Redeem for free Potions

—Redeem for free Potions Shut13 —Redeem for free Potions

—Redeem for free Potions UPDATE13

5KLikes —Redeem for free Potions and 10 Premium Gems

—Redeem for free Potions and 10 Premium Gems 100KGROUPMEMBERS —Redeem for free Potions and 5 Premium Gems

—Redeem for free Potions and 5 Premium Gems 1MGAMEVISITS —Redeem for 10 Crystals, 20 Premium Gems, and free Potions

—Redeem for 10 Crystals, 20 Premium Gems, and free Potions 2KCCPLAYERS —Redeem for 20 Premium Gems, 50 Crystals, 50 Socu Fingers, and 50 Golds

—Redeem for 20 Premium Gems, 50 Crystals, 50 Socu Fingers, and 50 Golds SubToJeke —Redeem for free Potions

—Redeem for free Potions 1KLikes —Redeem for free Potions

—Redeem for free Potions 500LIKES —Redeem for 30 Crystals, 30 Socu Fingers, and free Potions

—Redeem for 30 Crystals, 30 Socu Fingers, and free Potions SubToYuki22 —Redeem for free Potions

—Redeem for free Potions 100Likes—Redeem for free Potions

Expired Anime Max Simulator codes show more Shut

UPDATE12

MEGADelay

UPDATE11

SorryDelay show less

How to redeem codes in Anime Max Simulator

Follow the steps below to redeem Anime Max Simulator codes:

Click here to get rewards. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Anime Max Simulator on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon on the right side of the screen. Type in your code into the text box. Click Redeem to get your reward.

How to get more Anime Max Simulator codes

Save this post and visit it often to get all the latest Anime Max Simulator codes easily. We monitor all the socials to ensure our list is always updated. If you want to get other game info or search for codes on your own, you can:

Why are my Anime Max Simulator codes not working?

Your Anime Max Simulator codes won’t work unless you input them exactly as they appear on our list. Avoid typing in the codes manually but copy and paste them instead. If you’re still having issues, the code is no longer active. Let us know if this happens, and we will test the code and update our lists.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Max Simulator

If you want to get additional freebies after redeeming Anime Max Simulator codes, you can complete achievements and missions. Follow the game dev’s X account (linked above) and verify your account in the lobby to obtain 20% more permanent Power.

What is Anime Max Simulator?

Anime Max Simulator is a clicker fighting experience on Roblox where you click to increase Power so you can defeat various enemies and bosses. Summon fighters, complete quests to collect Yen, increase your stats, and reach the top of the leaderboards. And if you need some help defeating bosses, use the codes listed above.

If you’re looking for more anime-inspired fighter games, check out our Anime Fighting Simulator X codes to get freebies. Explore our Roblox codes section to get free goodies in other games, too.

