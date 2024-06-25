Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Anime Impact main hub from a first person perspective
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Codes
Roblox

Anime Impact codes (June 2024)

Make an imapact with these codes.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jun 25, 2024 05:10 am

Anime Impact is pretty rough when you first start playing. Thankfully, there are many ways to get an early jump on the game, and using codes is one of them.

Recommended Videos

In Anime Impact, you build a team of lookalike characters from famous anime and have them fight bad guys in turn-based RPG battles. Like with many similar Roblox games, Anime Impact has many microtransactions and a lot of gacha elements. You need to pull from a gacha to get better characters, upgrade them, and reroll until you get their best stats. To do all this, you need to grind for a long time, spend some Robux, or use codes.

Here are all the codes for Roblox Anime Impact.

All Anime Impact codes

Anime Impact cover art
All your favorite and least favorite anime characters are here. Image via Roblox

Active Anime Impact codes (Working)

  • 2MVISITS!!—3,000 Gems and 20 Blessings
  • 20KLIKEZ!!—1,000 Gems and five Premium Soul
  • 2MANYSHUTDOWNS!!—50 Spirit Orbs
  • 1MVISITS!!—600 Gems and Blessing Reroll
  • 4THEROLLBACKS!—Premium Soul Ticket and 1,000 Gems
  • 10KLIKES!—Blessing Reroll, 10 Spirit Orbs, 1,500 Gems, 2,000 Cash
  • WEHERE—3,000 Gems, Costume Token, 2,700 Cash, Blessing Reroll, and Match Speed Token
  • APOLOGIES2— Costume Token, 2,700 Cash, Blessing Reroll and 2,000 Gems
  • RELEASE— Mega Lucky Potion, 1,000 Cash, Blessing Reroll and 400 Gems

Anime Impact codes (Expired)

  • DEMODAY
  • GOTTAGOFAST
  • BLESSED
  • WARDROBECHANGE
  • WORTHYRERUN
  • DEMOPATCH2
  • DEMOPATCH
  • WORTHYRERUNFINALE

How to redeem codes in Anime Impact

Redeeming codes in Anime Impact is easy. Follow these steps to redeem your codes:

  1. Log in to Anime Impact.
  2. Use the Teleport option to teleport to the Codes NPC vendor (Usopp from One Piece).
  3. Walk into the NPC’s aura, and a window will appear where you can enter your code.
  4. Enter the code.
  5. Enjoy your reward!
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.