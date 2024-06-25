Anime Impact codes (June 2024)

Anime Impact is pretty rough when you first start playing. Thankfully, there are many ways to get an early jump on the game, and using codes is one of them.
Recommended Videos
In Anime Impact, you build a team of lookalike characters from famous anime and have them fight bad guys in turn-based RPG battles. Like with many similar Roblox games, Anime Impact has many microtransactions and a lot of gacha elements. You need to pull from a gacha to get better characters, upgrade them, and reroll until you get their best stats. To do all this, you need to grind for a long time, spend some Robux, or use codes.
Here are all the codes for Roblox Anime Impact.
All Anime Impact codes
Active Anime Impact codes (Working)
- 2MVISITS!!—3,000 Gems and 20 Blessings
- 20KLIKEZ!!—1,000 Gems and five Premium Soul
- 2MANYSHUTDOWNS!!—50 Spirit Orbs
- 1MVISITS!!—600 Gems and Blessing Reroll
- 4THEROLLBACKS!—Premium Soul Ticket and 1,000 Gems
- 10KLIKES!—Blessing Reroll, 10 Spirit Orbs, 1,500 Gems, 2,000 Cash
- WEHERE—3,000 Gems, Costume Token, 2,700 Cash, Blessing Reroll, and Match Speed Token
- APOLOGIES2— Costume Token, 2,700 Cash, Blessing Reroll and 2,000 Gems
- RELEASE— Mega Lucky Potion, 1,000 Cash, Blessing Reroll and 400 Gems
Anime Impact codes (Expired)
- DEMODAY
- GOTTAGOFAST
- BLESSED
- WARDROBECHANGE
- WORTHYRERUN
- DEMOPATCH2
- DEMOPATCH
- WORTHYRERUNFINALE
How to redeem codes in Anime Impact
Redeeming codes in Anime Impact is easy. Follow these steps to redeem your codes:
- Log in to Anime Impact.
- Use the Teleport option to teleport to the Codes NPC vendor (Usopp from One Piece).
- Walk into the NPC’s aura, and a window will appear where you can enter your code.
- Enter the code.
- Enjoy your reward!
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy