Anime Impact codes (June 2024)

Anime Impact is pretty rough when you first start playing. Thankfully, there are many ways to get an early jump on the game, and using codes is one of them.

In Anime Impact, you build a team of lookalike characters from famous anime and have them fight bad guys in turn-based RPG battles. Like with many similar Roblox games, Anime Impact has many microtransactions and a lot of gacha elements. You need to pull from a gacha to get better characters, upgrade them, and reroll until you get their best stats. To do all this, you need to grind for a long time, spend some Robux, or use codes.

Here are all the codes for Roblox Anime Impact.

All Anime Impact codes

All your favorite and least favorite anime characters are here. Image via Roblox

Active Anime Impact codes (Working)

2MVISITS!! —3,000 Gems and 20 Blessings

—3,000 Gems and 20 Blessings 20KLIKEZ!! —1,000 Gems and five Premium Soul

—1,000 Gems and five Premium Soul 2MANYSHUTDOWNS!! —50 Spirit Orbs

—50 Spirit Orbs 1MVISITS!! —600 Gems and Blessing Reroll

—600 Gems and Blessing Reroll 4THEROLLBACKS! —Premium Soul Ticket and 1,000 Gems

—Premium Soul Ticket and 1,000 Gems 10KLIKES! —Blessing Reroll, 10 Spirit Orbs, 1,500 Gems, 2,000 Cash

—Blessing Reroll, 10 Spirit Orbs, 1,500 Gems, 2,000 Cash WEHERE —3,000 Gems, Costume Token, 2,700 Cash, Blessing Reroll, and Match Speed Token

—3,000 Gems, Costume Token, 2,700 Cash, Blessing Reroll, and Match Speed Token APOLOGIES2 — Costume Token, 2,700 Cash, Blessing Reroll and 2,000 Gems

— Costume Token, 2,700 Cash, Blessing Reroll and 2,000 Gems RELEASE— Mega Lucky Potion, 1,000 Cash, Blessing Reroll and 400 Gems

Anime Impact codes (Expired)

DEMODAY

GOTTAGOFAST

BLESSED

WARDROBECHANGE

WORTHYRERUN

DEMOPATCH2

DEMOPATCH

WORTHYRERUNFINALE

How to redeem codes in Anime Impact

Select the Teleport and select the Codes location. Screenshot by Dot Esports Visit Usopp to activate your codes. Screenshot by Dot Esports Enter your codes here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Redeeming codes in Anime Impact is easy. Follow these steps to redeem your codes:

Log in to Anime Impact. Use the Teleport option to teleport to the Codes NPC vendor (Usopp from One Piece). Walk into the NPC’s aura, and a window will appear where you can enter your code. Enter the code. Enjoy your reward!

