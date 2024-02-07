Category:
Anime Fantasy Simulator codes (February 2024)

Become the strongest fighter by redeeming these Anime Fantasy Simulator codes!
Feb 7, 2024
Anime Fantasy Simulator is one of my favorite Roblox clickers. In the beginning, I could only face common marines, but that changed as the game progressed and my hero grew stronger. I increased my strength through fighting, but I also had some help.

Using Anime Fantasy Simulator codes allowed me to get more powerful quickly, as I obtained a bunch of boosts thanks to Damage, Luck, and Power Potions. If you’d also like to enjoy these and many other valuable freebies, redeem the below-listed codes while they’re still active! And if you’re looking for codes for other fighting experiences, read our Animentals codes article to learn how to get free goodies in this action-packed game!

All Anime Fantasy Simulator codes list

Anime Fantasy Simulator codes (Working)

  • BALANCE—Redeem for 1 Damage Potion and 2 Power Potions
  • 10KLIKES—Redeem for 10 Kagune Fragments
  • KAGUNEFIX—Redeem for 4 Kagune Fragments
  • Medtwyt—Redeem for 1 Power Potion
  • GHOULISLAND—Redeem for 1 Power Potion and 1 Damage Potion
  • 8KLIKES—Redeem for 1 Luck Potion and 2 Grimoire Fragments
  • SORRYFORSHUTODWN—Redeem for 4 Damage Potions and 4 Power Potions
  • CLOVERISLAND—Redeem for 2 Luck Potions and 2 Gem Potions
  • TheTower—Redeem for 1 Luck Potion and 2 Grimoire Fragments
  • SLIMEISLAND—Redeem for 2 Damage Potions and 1 Power Potion

Anime Fantasy Simulator codes (Expired)

FANTASYBUGS
SHUTDOWN2
Bugsfixes
3KLIKES
1KLIKES
6KLIKES
Fantasyrelease
SHUTDOWN
UPPERMOONS
BLACKSWORDSMAN
SORRYFORSHUTDOWN1
5KLIKES
2KLIKES
Update1

How to redeem codes in Anime Fantasy Simulator

To redeem Anime Fantasy Simulator codes, follow the steps below:

How to redeem codes in Anime Fantasy Simulator
Click this button to get free goodies | Screenshot by Dot Esports
  1. Open Anime Fantasy Simulator on Roblox.
  2. Click the shopping basket icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Scroll down until you see Codes.
  4. Enter your code into the text box.
  5. Click the blue Redeem button to get your rewards.

How to get more Anime Fantasy Simulator codes

You can find Anime Fantasy Simulator codes by joining the Anime Fantasy Discord server or following the creators of the game on X (@Paida_sc and @MedTwYT). This can be time-consuming, though. A more convenient solution is saving this article and visiting it every few days. We keep our guide up-to-date by scouring the web daily and adding new codes as soon as they drop.

Why are my Anime Fantasy Simulator codes not working?

Typos are the number one issue players face when redeeming Anime Fantasy Simulator codes, so we advise you to copy and paste them to avoid spelling mistakes. Additionally, codes have expiration dates, so act quickly. The developer usually removes codes without prior notice. If you see an expired code on our Working list, let us know, and we will move the code to the proper section.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Fantasy Simulator

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Fantasy Simulator
Click here to get more free rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Anime Fantasy Simulator codes aren’t the only way to obtain freebies. You can get various Potions and other rewards by claiming Daily Rewards every 24 hours (find the large chest in the lobby), clicking the blue gift button on the left side of your screen, and completing quests.

What is Anime Fantasy Simulator?

Anime Fantasy Simulator is an anime-themed clicker experience on Roblox. Click to increase strength, engage in battles against numerous foes, and become more powerful with each punch, all while exploring a vibrant, anime-inspired world. The more opponents you defeat, the more strength and cash you’ll obtain. Use the collected resources to unlock new abilities and areas and become powerful enough to defeat the most challenging bosses.

If anime-inspired fighting games are your cup of tea, read our All Anime Souls Simulator X codes article to get codes for this experience. You can also find codes for other titles by checking out our dedicated Roblox Codes section.

