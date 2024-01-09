Animentals codes (January 2024)

Roblox is full of action-packed arena games, but Animentals certainly lives up to its name! Inspired by several famous anime franchises, this experience lets you roll a character and jump into dizzying combat. The premise sounds simple enough, but the game doesn’t pull any punches!

The enemies are lurking all around and won’t wait till you spin a hero powerful enough to block all the incoming hits. A simple solution awaits in the form of Animentals codes. Becoming an unstoppable champion is easier when you can cheat the gacha and roll to your heart’s content. And, if you want to conquer a similar title, visit the Anime Spirits codes article and grab a ton of free rewards in that game as well!

All Animentals codes list

Animentals codes (Working)

UPDATE2 —Redeem for 15 Rolls

—Redeem for 15 Rolls 5KLIKES —Redeem for 10 Rolls

—Redeem for 10 Rolls WINTER —Redeem for 5 Rolls

—Redeem for 5 Rolls NEWYEAR—Redeem for 2,500 Coins

Animentals codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Animentals

Redeeming codes in Animentals is simple. Follow the instructions below:

Press M to open the menu | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Animentals on Roblox. Press M on your keyboard to open the menu. Enter a valid code into the text box. Hit the Submit button to claim your rewards.

How can you get more Animentals codes?

The easiest way to obtain all the latest Animentals codes is by bookmarking this page. We are always on the hunt for the latest additions to our list, so remember to visit from time to time to stay in the loop with the upcoming codes.

Keeping up with the game’s social media account is a more time-consuming route, but if you prefer getting the info straight from the developer, take a look at the following sources:

Why are my Animentals codes not working?

You need to enter your Animentals codes precisely as they look on our list for it to work. Keep in mind that all codes are case-sensitive as well. If you don’t want to worry about potential typos, try copying and pasting a code straight into the redemption box.

Another issue lies in invalid codes. When developers don’t specify exact expiration dates, the codes can stop working out of the blue. Let us know if you stumble upon a no-longer-redeemable code on our Working list. We will update the article accordingly.

Other ways to get free rewards in Animentals

Daily rewards are your best friends when it comes to obtaining a large variety of free rewards, including coins, rolls, and fighters. You can even double them by becoming a part of the Eutopia Games Roblox group. And, if you still need some freebies, you can join the above-linked Discord server and participate in one of the giveaways.

What is Animentals?

Animentals is a Roblox multiplayer fighting experience featuring many popular anime characters. Roll a strong hero and join an arena-styled battle in one of the available maps. Mix and match different attacks and special moves to create powerful combos. Craft weapons, complete quests, and try to become the ultimate champion.

