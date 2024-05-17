Anime Dreams Simulator codes (May 2024)

Updated May 17, 2024: Added the new codes!

When I can’t decide in which fictional setting I want to mess around, Anime Dreams Simulator has me covered. One moment, I’m aiming to become the Pirate King in the One Piece-inspired world. The other, I’m annihilating evil forces as a Demon Slayer.

If you want to travel from one world to another faster, redeem Anime Dreams Simulator codes. This way, you can get a whole hoard of Crystals, Potions, and Keys necessary to progress. Forget about the tedious grind and become a warrior of your dreams. If you’re hungry for more rewards in a similar experience, check out the Anime Spirits codes.

All Anime Dreams Simulator codes list

Anime Dreams Simulator codes (Working)

30kgroup —Redeem for 2 Demon Keys, 2 Leaf Keys, 2 Wood Keys, and 2 Energy Potions

—Redeem for 2 Demon Keys, 2 Leaf Keys, 2 Wood Keys, and 2 Energy Potions upd3 —Redeem for 2 Demon Keys, 2 Leaf Keys, 2 Wood Keys, and 2 Energy Potions

—Redeem for 2 Demon Keys, 2 Leaf Keys, 2 Wood Keys, and 2 Energy Potions upd2 —Redeem for 2 Demon Keys and 2 Lucky Potions

—Redeem for 2 Demon Keys and 2 Lucky Potions upd1 —Redeem for 2 Wood Keys

—Redeem for 2 Wood Keys 2klikes —Redeem for 4 Demon Keys, 4 Wood Keys, 1 Luck Potion, and 2 Energy Potions

—Redeem for 4 Demon Keys, 4 Wood Keys, 1 Luck Potion, and 2 Energy Potions 100likes —Redeem for 2 Wood Keys and 1 Energy Potion

—Redeem for 2 Wood Keys and 1 Energy Potion 2kfavorites —Redeem for 2 Demon Keys and 2 Lucky Potions

—Redeem for 2 Demon Keys and 2 Lucky Potions srrydelayupd1 —Redeem for 2 Wood Keys

—Redeem for 2 Wood Keys 1klikes —Redeem for 2 Demon Keys, 2 Wood Keys, 1 Lucky Potion, and 1 Energy Potion

—Redeem for 2 Demon Keys, 2 Wood Keys, 1 Lucky Potion, and 1 Energy Potion 500likes —Redeem for 2 Demon Keys and 1 Lucky Potion

—Redeem for 2 Demon Keys and 1 Lucky Potion release—Redeem for 50 Crystals

Anime Dreams Simulator codes (Expired) show more There are currently no expired Anime Dreams Simulator codes. show less

How to redeem codes in Anime Dreams Simulator

To redeem Anime Dreams Simulator codes, follow the steps below:

Click here to redeem your codes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Anime Dreams Simulator on Roblox. Click the shopping basket icon on the left side of the screen. Scroll down till you reach the bottom of the Shop menu. Enter a code into the Insert Here text box. Press the Redeem button to get your rewards.

How to get more Anime Dreams Simulator codes

To claim more Anime Dreams Simulator codes, you can browse the official social media accounts. That includes the Anime Dreams Discord, X (@Guuraito), and YouTube (@Heyyyo221). However, finding all the codes scattered across the internet can feel like a real chore. For a more convenient way of getting all the rewards, consider bookmarking this page instead.

Why are my Anime Dreams Simulator codes not working?

Typos are a common occurrence, so be careful while entering your Anime Dreams Simulator codes. To avoid spelling-related issues, copy and paste your codes into the redemption box. If you’re sure your code is typo-free, but you’re still not getting any freebies, the code in question is likely no longer valid. Anime Dreams Simulator codes don’t last forever, so try redeeming the rewards as soon as possible.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Dreams Simulator

Don’t stop after redeeming all the active Anime Dreams Simulator codes. If you join the Vortexy Studio Roblox group, you can unlock the auto-clicker function for free. For more free rewards, complete the achievements and pick up your time rewards by clicking on the gift icon. You can also join the official Discord server to participate in giveaways.

What is Anime Dreams Simulator?

Anime Dreams Simulator is a Roblox fighting game where you get to explore various worlds inspired by multiple popular franchises. From One Piece to Black Clover, the options are endless. Summon a squad of anime heroes and face formidable foes. Click to earn Energy, collect Crystals by beating the enemy mobs, and craft weapons at the Blacksmith’s.

