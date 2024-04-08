Anime Clash codes (April 2024)

Build your very own army of anime heroes in Anime Clash and evolve them to unlock their full potential. Don’t forget to redeem codes if you want to summon more units and get a chance to unlock mythic heroes!

Recommended Videos

That’s right—you can use Anime Clash codes to get free Gems and Coins! Now, you won’t have to spend hours grinding for cash when you can use the codes from the list below to get freebies! If you want a similar Roblox experience, you can check out our list of Anime World Tower Defense (AWTD) codes and grab freebies for that game as well!

All Anime Clash codes list

Active Anime Clash codes

SorryForDelay —Redeem for 450 Gems

—Redeem for 450 Gems RoadIsWatching —Redeem for 800 Gems

—Redeem for 800 Gems ClashComeback —Redeem for 800 Gems

—Redeem for 800 Gems Hysteria—Redeem for 800 Gems

Expired Anime Clash codes show more Release

2MVisits show less

How to redeem codes in Anime Clash

Redeeming codes in Anime Clash is pretty straightforward, and our guide below will show you exactly how to do it:

Press Claim to receive the rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Anime Clash in Roblox. Find the Codes NPC in the lobby. Approach the NPC to open the redemption box. Type the code into the empty field. Press Claim and grab your rewards.

How to get more Anime Clash codes

If you’re looking for Anime Clash codes on your own, you can search the official Anime Clash Discord and X account (@iamroads). However, we advise you to bookmark this article instead because it will give you access to all the newest codes for this game and save you some time. You won’t have to filter out unnecessary information to find codes when they’re on this list right here.

Why are my Anime Clash codes not working?

One common reason why you might be struggling with claiming your free rewards is misspellings. Always double-check codes for typos and copy/paste them to redeem them worry-free. If you’re still encountering difficulties, you might be dealing with an expired and unusable code. If that’s the case, contact us, and we will investigate the situation.

Other ways to get free rewards in Anime Clash

The game offers more goodies in addition to the rewards you get by redeeming Anime Clash codes. Find the Chamber NPC or stay idle to enter the AFK chamber and collect free Gems and Coins. You can also find a Free Gems NPC in the summoning area who will grant you 160 Gems every four hours.

What is Anime Clash?

Anime Clash is a Roblox wave defense game set within an anime multiverse. You can summon heroes from your favorite shows to be your units and evolve them to make the full use of their abilities. Play in PvE, and you can choose between the story, endless, and raid modes.

You can discover more codes in our article on All Star Tower Defense (ASTD) codes or by exploring the rest of our dedicated Roblox Codes section here on Dot Esports.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more