Fabled Legacy codes (February 2024)

I find dungeon-crawling Roblox games such as Fabled Legacy super rewarding since every raid brings so many cool weapons and other items that help with my progress. What makes the experience even more satisfying are the codes!

If you’re looking for a way to grow your collection of weapons or purchase better armor, you need Gems, and the easiest way to obtain a bunch of them is by redeeming Fabled Legacy codes. These codes will also bring you Presents and many other goodies, so make sure to redeem them before they expire! For more dungeon-crawling fun, check out our list of Elemental Dungeons codes and get freebies that will help you beat enemies more easily.

All Fabled Legacy codes list

Fabled Legacy codes (Working)

45KLIKES —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems DRAGON —Redeem for 100 Gems

—Redeem for 100 Gems PRESENTS24—Redeem for 500 Presents

How to redeem codes in Fabled Legacy

Follow the instructions below to redeem Fabled Legacy codes effortlessly:

Click this button to get your freebies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Fabled Legacy on Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon on the left side of your screen. Enter the code you want to redeem into the first text box. Press Enter on the keyboard to claim your free reward.

How to get more Fabled Legacy codes

The game developer releases Fabled Legacy codes on the following platforms:

Scrolling through all the socials and looking for codes can be exhausting. Bookmarking this article is a much better alternative. We compiled a list of all the working codes, and we update it as soon as new codes drop. That’s why you should visit this page every once in a while.

Why are my Fabled Legacy codes not working?

Check for typos if you didn’t receive any freebies after redeeming Fabled Legacy codes. Unless your codes are typed in as they appear in this article, you won’t get the goodies, so consider copying and pasting the codes instead of adding them manually.

Additionally, Fabled Legacy codes can expire without any prior notice from the developer. If you come across such a code on our Working list, inform us about it so we can investigate.

Other ways to get free rewards in Fabled Legacy

If there aren’t many active Fabled Legacy codes to redeem, don’t worry. You can earn generous rewards (including weapons, EXP, and Gems) in other ways. You can claim daily rewards, join the Fabled Legacy Roblox group for an extra free daily item, and go to the AFK Chamber to earn resources without any effort.

What is Fabled Legacy?

If you’re a fan of Roblox dungeon crawlers with a medieval fantasy theme, Fabled Legacy is for you! Pick whether you want to play as a Warrior or a Mage and fight evil bandits while exploring vibrant villages. Complete daily and weekly quests, beat all the opponents, and clear dungeons to earn EXP. Pick up loot to become stronger and take on more challenging dungeons for even better rewards.

