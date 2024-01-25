Animal Evolution Simulator codes (January 2024)

If you were an animal, which one would you be? Find out in Animal Evolution Simulator, a creative survival game where you wander through jungles and savannahs in search of your place under the sun. Do you have what it takes to climb to the top of the food chain?

While I hoped to start my journey as a tiger, this game made me work hard to earn my stripes. At first, I was stuck as a defenseless worm. There’s one trick that even Darwin didn’t know about, making small critters evolve into powerful carnivores in an instant: Animal Evolution Simulator codes. After redeeming them, you can raise even more animals if you check out our list of Creatures of Sonaria codes!

All Animal Evolution Simulator codes list

Animal Evolution Simulator codes (Working)

Ice —Redeem for 3,000 EXP

Ages —Redeem for +5 Levels

BeyondBoundaries —Redeem for 2,000 EXP

Pegasus —Redeem for +1 Level

FollowUs —Redeem for 500 EXP

Dizzil —Redeem for 2,000 EXP

WildRun —Redeem for 2,000 EXP

TenLikes—Redeem for 500 EXP

Animal Evolution Simulator codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Animal Evolution Simulator

To redeem codes in Animal Evolution Simulator, follow the steps below:

Click these buttons to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Start Animal Evolution Simulator in Roblox. Complete the short tutorial. Click the Backpack button on the right side of the screen. Select the Codes option. Enter your code into the text box. Press the Confirm Code button to claim your rewards.

How to get more Animal Evolution Simulator codes

The developer releases new codes for Animal Evolution Simulator in the WildRun Discord server or on the X account (@WildRuny). Since you already need to do a fair share of hunting in the game, you probably aren’t too eager to scour social media for codes as well. Thankfully, that won’t be necessary as long as you bookmark this article and visit occasionally.

Why are my Animal Evolution Simulator codes not working?

There are two common problems players encounter while redeeming Animal Evolution Simulator codes. The first one is typos, so try copying and pasting them into the game to avoid these problems altogether. If the spelling seems fine, but you’re still not getting any free rewards, a code may have expired without prior notice. Notifying us about an invalid code on our Working list will help us investigate and move it to the proper category.

Other ways to get free rewards in Animal Evolution Simulator

If you don’t mind more community-oriented aspects of the game, join the WildRun Roblox group and claim a permanent 25% EXP Boost. Evolving your animal can get even smoother if you invite friends in exchange for an additional 50% EXP Boost. And, if you’re interested in getting an exclusive mythical animal, you can grab a free Lunar dragon after completing 50 quests.

What is Animal Evolution Simulator?

Animal Evolution Simulator is a Roblox survival experience where your goal is to reach the top of the food chain. You can evolve into a stronger creature by finding suitable food sources. Initially, you play as a tiny herbivore searching for mushrooms, eventually growing into a carnivore that can hunt larger prey. Always remember to stay alert because danger is all around you, in the form of other players and NPCs.

If your favorite animal is a bee, you might be interested in our list of Bee Swarm Simulator codes as well. Otherwise, explore the rest of our Roblox Codes section to find all the latest codes and redeem them for free rewards in your other favorite experiences!