How to watch 2024 Candidates Tournament: Format, chess players, schedule

The best chess players in the world will soon gather in Toronto to find the next world championship challenger. This biannual event always brings incredible innovations and adrenaline-pumping high-stakes action, making it a must-watch affair for all chess fans.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Candidates Tournament.

The 2024 edition of the Candidates will take place in Toronto, from Apr. 2 to 25. Just like in its previous iterations over the past decade, it will feature eight players and a double round-robin format (where every player will play each other twice, once with each color).

The time control is FIDE’s marathon take on classical chess: 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, 60 minutes added for the next 20, then a bonus 15 minutes plus a 30-second increment starting from move 61.

The day-by-day schedule has not yet been confirmed by FIDE, but if previous events are any guidance, we can expect a rest day after every three rounds of play.

The winner of the tournament will earn the right to challenge Ding Liren for the world championship crown in a head-to-head match later in the year. Unlike last time, when Magnus Carlsen’s decision to abdicate meant the runner-up finisher would also qualify for the match, this time, it will be a winner-take-all affair as usual.

Based on various criteria, the best chess players in the world have been battling it out for the past two years for a chance to qualify for the Candidates. There remains some intrigue to resolve, but here is what we know so far.

The loser of the 2022 World Chess Championship final – Ian Nepomniachtchi

– Ian Nepomniachtchi The top three* finishers of the 2023 FIDE World Cup – Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Fabiano Caruana, Nijat Abasov

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Fabiano Caruana, Nijat Abasov The top two finishers of the 2023 FIDE Grand Swiss Tournament – Vidit Gujrathi, Hikaru Nakamura

– Vidit Gujrathi, Hikaru Nakamura The winner of the 2023 FIDE Circuit – TBA

TBA The highest-rated eligible player in the January 2024 rankings – TBA

Technically, Magnus Carlsen earned himself a spot by winning the World Cup, but since he has all but confirmed he has no interest in reclaiming the classical world chess championship title in the current format, the fourth-place finisher, Nijat Abasov, is expected to get a spot.

With just a few events and a little time left until January 2024, the race for the remaining spot is realistically down to three players. Anish Giri is expected to take home the FIDE Circuit spot (because the runaway leader, Fabiano Caruana, has already qualified via the World Cup), and Alireza Firouzja will likely end up as the highest-rated not-yet-qualified player by the end of the year. Lurking in the shadows behind them is Wesley So, though, and with all three players playing at the Sinquefield Cup, any configuration is still possible.