ZooMaa raises over $1,700 for North Texas Food Bank

Former New York Subliners player ZooMaa and his fans raised more than $1,700 for the North Texas Food Bank via his Twitch stream.

Through his stream today, ZooMaa collected donations totaling $1,720.44, which he donated to the North Texas Food Bank, a nonprofit organization that feeds the hungry in 13 counties in Texas. During the stream, ASTRO Gaming donated $1,000, ZooMaa announced via Twitter.

HUGE shout out to @ASTROGaming. Not only did they hook me up with some top quality gear, they also donated $1,000 to charity today in my stream. Thank you guys. 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/d8rbJHgK74 — NYSL ZooMaa (@ZooMaa) February 18, 2021

ZooMaa had announced before the stream he would be donating to NTFB because there will be a "critical food shortage" after power is restored in the state. His assertion seems correct, with the Texas Tribune reporting Feb. 17 that Texans are saying food has or will be spoiled because of the lack of electricity.

Earlier this week, during a time when millions of Texans were without power and heat, ZooMaa welcomed five CDL pros into his fully-lit apartment. The players, who all live in the Dallas/Fort-Worth area, had been affected by the controlled outages that were instituted in most of the state.

At one time, more than 2 million Texans reported they were without power. While most now have power, hundreds of thousands still do not, which is especially dangerous with below-freezing temperatures expected to continue to over the next several nights.