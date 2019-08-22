You can now download the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2-vs-2 Gunfight Alpha on PS4

The Alpha test period for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is right around the corner. And now, you can prepare for this weekend’s activities by pre-downloading the two-vs-two Alpha on PlayStation 4.

Infinity Ward is hosting the PS4-exclusive Alpha from Friday, Aug. 23 to Sunday, Aug. 25. The download file is 35.930 GB on PS4.

Screengrab via Activision

Due to the relatively large size of the download file for such a small Alpha, it’d be smart to pre-download it ahead of tomorrow’s release. CharlieIntel tweeted that you can also use this link to the PS4 Store to pre-download the Alpha if you aren’t near your console.

The Modern Warfare Alpha will allow players to test out the new Gunfight mode. Players can join forces with one other friend to see how they match up against another duo.

The Modern Warfare two-vs-two Alpha is set to begin tomorrow. Modern Warfare will be released on Oct. 25.