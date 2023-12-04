Why aren’t Brice and Tunn casting in the CDL anymore?

Just days before the 2024 Call of Duty League season kicks off, commentators Alan Brice and Chris Tunn said they won’t be a part of the talent team this year.

Like traditional sports, esports commentators bring matches to life with their electrifying energy and passion. For Call of Duty fans, the CDL usually has a stacked roster of broadcasters who each add their own flair to the action. The 204 CDL season starts in a few days.

But the cast of talent fans have grown accustomed to seeing over the past few seasons is in line for a significant shakeup. One of the league’s lead play-by-play commentators, Landon “LandO” Sanders, announced he’s retiring ahead of the upcoming season, and, on Dec. 3, the CDL moved on from two other experienced casters—Brice and Tunn.

Why are Brice and Tunn not returning to the CDL? On Dec. 3, Tunn announced why the broadcast duo was let go from the CDL. “It was ultimately down to budget being an issue,” Tunn said. “Visas and flights from the U.K. are expensive, ultimately hurting us in this situation.” Tunn called it “unacceptable” that the league waited until only eight days were left before the season started to inform him and Brice of the decision, and claimed that both casters were told for four months that they would receive a contract. As for what’s next, Tunn wasn’t ready to announce anything. Brice also took an opportunity to thank fans and said the news “has left us devastated.” “Truth be told, I’m still reeling from the shock of it all and will be taking some time to figure out my next move,” the veteran caster said.

Who will replace Brice and Tunn?

Brice said the movie was due to a “significant budget cut,” so it’s entirely possible that the CDL won’t add several new cast members for the 2024 season. Instead, Miles and Chance will most likely be the primary casting duo. And if possible, the league may try to get MerK and Maven to cast more matches, instead of just doing Majors like last season.

In the absence of LandO, Studyy has been left without a broadcast partner. Allycxt or Nameless may move from the desk to casting, or the CDL may hire from outside and bring in an esports caster from the U.S. Two names to keep in mind as potential replacements are iHOLDSHIFT and VisionZz.

The 2024 Call of Duty League season starts on Dec.8 so there isn’t much time to waste in finding a suitable replacement.

Who are Brice and Tunn?

Longtime competitive CoD fans should be familiar with the work of Brice and Tunn. The British commentary team saw their first breakthrough at the 2013 CoD Championship. Since then, the duo has been in and around the competitive scene for around 10 years.

Both casters provided a wealth of knowledge to the broadcast and their on-air chemistry made the team popular with CDL fans.