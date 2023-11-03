Who dies in CoD Modern Warfare 3?

The Modern Warfare reboot continues with Call of Duty: MW3, with players invited to yet another thriller of a storyline where not everyone is making it to the end.

Prior to release, several Modern Warfare 3 leaks pointed at main characters biting the dust, and fans finally got the answer to who those would be during the game’s early access. Considering the rebooted series has been a second chance to enjoy the adventures of their favorite characters, seeing them getting the axe too soon can be upsetting.

Fans speedrunning through the missions in the MW3 campaign quickly found out who would be in CoD: MW3 and the remaining sections of this article will contain HEAVY SPOILERS—consider yourself warned.

MW3 deaths—Who dies in CoD: MW3?

John “Soap” MacTavish gets shot in the head and dies during the MW3 campaign. Herschel Shepherd is the second notable character who dies in MW3 as he gets shot by John Price.

In the same mission Soap dies, John Price also gets wounded in action. Price, Gaz, and Ghost later scatter Soap’s ashes while fondly remembering MacTavish.

Not everyone is making it out alive. Image via Activision

In addition to gameplay twists that come at the expense of beloved characters, fans will also get to play the MW3 campaign’s version of ‘No Russian,’ the memorable MW2 mission from 2009. Sadly, players will be alone in these adventures since there isn’t co-op support in Modern Warfare 3’s campaign.

Once you’re done with the campaign, you can jump into multiplayer action. MW3’s servers can go down during the launch period or major patch releases, so you might need to wait longer than expected to get into a match in times of high demand.